IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as spectator near sightscreen leaves Hardik Pandya livid after double interruptions

Hardik came to bowl in the seventh over, and two balls later, a person walking in front of the sight screen forced him to stop when he was about to release the ball after the run-up. Predictably, Mitchell Marsh, who was on strike, was not able to concentrate and asked the umpire to stop the delivery. The same thing happened two overs earlier as well when Mohammed Shami was bowling, and people moving around in front of the sight screens in an all-important fixture led Hardik to get furious. The all-rounder went on to have a discussion with the on-field umpires, suggesting they ask the spectators to sit in a place rather than interrupting the game on a regular basis.