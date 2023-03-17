IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as spectator near sightscreen leaves Hardik Pandya livid after double interruptions
Hardik Pandya was not happy when fans were roaming around in front of the sightscreen against Australia.|
(Getty)
Unnecessary interruptions in cricket matches do not allow teams to carry on the momentum if they do well in certain situations. Rightly so, Hardik Pandya did not like the way spectators were roaming around in front of the sight screen at Wankhede Stadium during India’s first ODI against Australia.
Hardik Pandya returned to the mix after a long time in India’s setup when he came to lead the side in the ODI series opener against Australia on Friday at Wankhede Stadium. Hardik is captaining the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is attending his brother-in-law’s marriage ceremony. However, the Indian all-rounder did not seem happy just after he introduced himself into the attack after asking Australia to bat first.
Hardik came to bowl in the seventh over, and two balls later, a person walking in front of the sight screen forced him to stop when he was about to release the ball after the run-up. Predictably, Mitchell Marsh, who was on strike, was not able to concentrate and asked the umpire to stop the delivery. The same thing happened two overs earlier as well when Mohammed Shami was bowling, and people moving around in front of the sight screens in an all-important fixture led Hardik to get furious. The all-rounder went on to have a discussion with the on-field umpires, suggesting they ask the spectators to sit in a place rather than interrupting the game on a regular basis.
Then out of nowhere, fans began to chant ‘RCB RCB’ which led Twitterati to give a lot of reactions on social media.
