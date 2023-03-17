IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Starc gets Kohli for first time in ODIs with jaw-dropping inswinger

The fifth ball of the fifth over, bowled by Starc, was a full inswinger that was nipped back. Kohli tried to flick it, but the electrifying speed (143.9kph) did not allow him to make any connection with it. The ball hit his pads, and the umpire took little time to raise his finger to let Kohli know he needed to walk back into the dugout. Even Kohli knew he was gone, and due to that, he began to walk without even thinking to challenge the decision.