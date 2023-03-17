IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Starc gets Kohli for first time in ODIs with jaw-dropping inswinger
Virat Kohli was dismissed for 4 off 9 balls at Wankhede.|
(Getty)
Despite dominating in their respective departments, players fail miserably when they go head-to-head in sought-after matchups. For example, Virat Kohli tends to thrash Mitchell Starc, but on Friday, the latter had the last laugh for the first time in limited-overs cricket with a sharp inswinger.
Virat Kohli was in the limelight at Wankhede Stadium when he walked into the middle at No. 3 to help India chase 189 against Australia in the first ODI on Friday. However, the talismanic Indian batter did not last long, as Mitchell Starc’s peach of delivery ensured he had to return to the pavilion after scoring 4 off nine balls.
The fifth ball of the fifth over, bowled by Starc, was a full inswinger that was nipped back. Kohli tried to flick it, but the electrifying speed (143.9kph) did not allow him to make any connection with it. The ball hit his pads, and the umpire took little time to raise his finger to let Kohli know he needed to walk back into the dugout. Even Kohli knew he was gone, and due to that, he began to walk without even thinking to challenge the decision.
More significantly, this is the first time Starc has dismissed Kohli in ODIs, where the Indian batter averages 93 at a strike rate of 95.9. Even in T20Is, Starc is yet to dismiss Kohli (15 runs at 93.8), while in Tests, the Aussie paceman has had the last laugh thrice, but concedes 73 runs per wicket.
Unplayable delivery to unstoppable player!
March 17, 2023
That reaction from Kohli tells you all!
March 17, 2023
India are in trouble!
Kohli lost. Kohli Out once again. Stark made it out.#mastercricket— mastercricket (@Mastercricket7) March 17, 2023
Breaking news.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/vV86RjdP09
That's danger!
Virat Kohli gets out for 4.#ViratKohli#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/OWzRoDX8FG— CricScientist (@cricscientist) March 17, 2023
Massive ekt for Starc here!
First time ever in white ball cricket, Mitchell Starc got out Virat Kohli 💔— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) March 17, 2023
Me after seen Team India batting in 1st ODI be like 🥹🥹 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/z0MjqaPsLR
Yes! Big acievement for bowler.
First time ever in white ball cricket, Mitchell Starc got out Virat Kohli. Kohli averages 93 against him. pic.twitter.com/emn1I1LJzD— Pari (@BluntIndianGal) March 17, 2023
Oh :O
Pandya mastermind..... letting india practice for WC semi final situation.... Btw Kohli same shot pe out hua tha 2019 mein😐— Sachin (@cric_shachin) March 17, 2023
Star on fire!
Aaj match tha India ka , aur Kohli out bhi hogya , ek sath do do jhatkey 💀💀— mukku🐾 (@SuperV72828966) March 17, 2023
Big fish at dugout soon! Didn't expect this from him.
Bass kohli ko out nh krna tha naa bhai😢— Satyendra tiwari (@Satyendra18_) March 17, 2023
In white ball cricket!
First stime kohli got out to starc in ODIs— Ash (@Ashesquee) March 17, 2023