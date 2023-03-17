PSL | Twitter laughs at Babar as Shadab predicts his dismissal before outfoxing him with googly
Babar Azam was dismissed on 64 runs against Islamabad United|
(Getty Images)
With the unpredictability in the game of cricket, it is extremely hard to predict what will unfold next, and when someone pulls it off, it's a commendable act. Shadab Khan managed one such prediction in a PSL fixture as he correctly anticipated Babar Azam's dismissal even before its execution.
Pakistan Super League (PSL) often produces some unreal moments on the cricket field and there was one when Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United locked horns. Peshawar Zalmi batted first in the fixture and posted a total of 183/8 in the first innings. Babar Azam anchored the innings with a knock of 64 runs from 39 balls but his dismissal grabbed all the limelight as it occurred in one of the most dramatic manners.
Shadab Khan came in to bowl the 13th over of the innings and the final over of his spell. Also, he came up with a prediction and announced it in the stump mic at the non-striker’s end before bowling the first ball. Shadab predicted that he is going to dismiss the opposition captain Babar Azam. However, his brilliance was not only limited to prediction but he converted it into reality as well.
The bowler bowled googly on the last ball of the over and Babar, who was facing the delivery failed to read it. He tried to flick it away but was rapped on the pads and Shadab appealed for the LBW. Umpire immediately raised his finger as the batter was trapped in front of the stumps. Babar also walked back to the pavilion without even considering opting for DRS and so Shadab converted the anticipation into reality.
