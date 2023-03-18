More Options

WPL, MI vs UPW | Twitter reacts as Deepti Sharma's presence of mind ends Issy Wong's carnage

WPL, MI vs UPW | Twitter reacts as Deepti Sharma's presence of mind ends Issy Wong's carnage

24

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Deepti Sharma dismissed Issy Wong with run out

|

(WPL)

Only quality batting or bowling performances are not enough to win cricket matches but the players also need to explore their intellectual element on some occasions. Deepti Sharma pulled off such a clever trick as she chose to take an aim at the strikers’ end to dismiss Issy Wong.

The game between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz is turning out to be a low-scoring affair. MI were bundled out on 127 in the first innings, while Warriorz lost their first wicket inside two overs. Issy Wong’s 32 runs from 19 balls allowed the team to cross the 120-run mark and she might have added some more to the tally but a clever move from Deepti Sharma sent her back to the pavilion. 

Deepti was bowling the final over of the innings and Wong amassed 10 runs from the first three balls smashing one boundary and a six. On the fourth ball of the over, she drove the ball to long-off and a fielder was stationed in the deep. The batters took a single but Wong returned to take the second run while her partner Jintimani Kalita was reluctant to go ahead. As a result, when Deepti received the throw from the fielder at the non-strikers’ end, Kalita was struggling to make it to the crease.

However, the bowler lets go of an easy run-out chance and chose to pull off a surprising move. She executed a direct hit at the striker’s end where Wong was running. The batter was not alert enough to make it in time as she never expected Deepti to throw at her end. The Indian all-rounder continued her fielding brilliance dismissing the next batter as well with a direct throw. 

Twitter praised Deepti for her brilliant fielding efforts and smart decision-making after the incident.  

That's smart!

Showcasing talent!

Just brilliant

On high alert!

Took risk

Nobody thought

Smartest cricketer

Best brains

Hitting skill

Champion stuff!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all