WPL, MI vs UPW | Twitter reacts as Deepti Sharma's presence of mind ends Issy Wong's carnage
Deepti Sharma dismissed Issy Wong with run out|
(WPL)
Only quality batting or bowling performances are not enough to win cricket matches but the players also need to explore their intellectual element on some occasions. Deepti Sharma pulled off such a clever trick as she chose to take an aim at the strikers’ end to dismiss Issy Wong.
The game between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz is turning out to be a low-scoring affair. MI were bundled out on 127 in the first innings, while Warriorz lost their first wicket inside two overs. Issy Wong’s 32 runs from 19 balls allowed the team to cross the 120-run mark and she might have added some more to the tally but a clever move from Deepti Sharma sent her back to the pavilion.
Deepti was bowling the final over of the innings and Wong amassed 10 runs from the first three balls smashing one boundary and a six. On the fourth ball of the over, she drove the ball to long-off and a fielder was stationed in the deep. The batters took a single but Wong returned to take the second run while her partner Jintimani Kalita was reluctant to go ahead. As a result, when Deepti received the throw from the fielder at the non-strikers’ end, Kalita was struggling to make it to the crease.
However, the bowler lets go of an easy run-out chance and chose to pull off a surprising move. She executed a direct hit at the striker’s end where Wong was running. The batter was not alert enough to make it in time as she never expected Deepti to throw at her end. The Indian all-rounder continued her fielding brilliance dismissing the next batter as well with a direct throw.
Twitter praised Deepti for her brilliant fielding efforts and smart decision-making after the incident.
March 18, 2023
March 18, 2023
Instead of Running Out the non-striker , Deepti Goes towards the Keeper's end and get's a brilliant Run Out #deeptisharma #UPWarriorz https://t.co/HWQl2IHPfu pic.twitter.com/dyLIIbowEj— 𝙿𝚛𝚊𝚋𝚑𝚊𝚟 𝚃𝚎𝚗𝚐𝚜𝚎 | प्रभव टेंग्से (@t_prabhav) March 18, 2023
This is the game awareness Healy had spoken about! Wong thought they will try to run the non striker out and was looking back which slowed her and Deepti Sharma showing what game awareness can do! Wong could have taken it above 130 but Deepti Sharma..oh how good is she!… https://t.co/krXqLULsS3— Trisha Ghosal (@TrishaGhosal) March 18, 2023
When Deepti collected the ball, she could have easily run out the batter at the non-striker's end. But she took the risk and went for the direct hit at the keeper's end to run out Issy Wong, who was batting on 32 off 19! Smart work#WPL2023 #WPL— Vishal Dikshit (@Vishal1686) March 18, 2023
That run out by deepti sharma was such a Presence of Mind. Nobody was thinking she will get wong run out #UPvMI #WIPL2023— Sajal Gupta (@Sajalonline) March 18, 2023
deepti sharma is the smartest cricketer , what a run out , well done #WPL2023 #MIvUPW— Shubham (@shub_xbt) March 18, 2023
That run out shows why Deepti Sharma has one of the best cricketing brains in India— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) March 18, 2023
Alyssa Healy had her hands on her head but Deepti is always one step ahead of everyone else, especially when bowling and fielding
Unreal confidence#WPL2023
Deepti Sharma— Sunny Thakur (@iamsunnythakurr) March 18, 2023
Now I know Deepti Sharma Is in team because of her hitting wickets skills ..Apart from that she is useless bat and bowl .. Unnecessary Player pic.twitter.com/jSFg3mPrAS
Champion stuff by Deepti sharma.— असा मी असामी (@mokale_mann) March 18, 2023
Running out wong at the keepers end was a smart thinking.#wpl #mivupw #deeptisharma