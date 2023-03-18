More Options

WPL, MI vs UPW | Twitter reacts as umpires' wrong call unsettles Harmanpreet to result in dismissal

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Harmanpreet Kaur 25 runs against UP Warriorz

The best of the players in world cricket bat with immense focus during their stay but some weird incidents might hamper their concentration and result in their wicket. Harmanpreet Kaur also had a similar experience as she was immediately dismissed after surviving from incorrect umpiring call.

Mumbai Indians are up against UP Warriorz in a WPL fixture and the former have been struggling to score runs while batting first. UP Warriorz chose to bowl first after winning the toss and the bowlers proved the decision to be correct by bowling in tight areas. Hayley Matthews was the highest scorer in the innings and Harmanpreet Kaur was looking to recover the innings with a knock of 25 runs. However, just when she looked to get into the groove, the Indian captain was dismissed as an event disturbed her concentration. 

Deepti Sharma was bowling the 14th over of the innings and she bowled a delivery outside off on the first ball to Harmanpreet. The batter attempted a late cut but missed her timing and the bowling team immediately appealed for an edge. The on-field umpire raised her finger but Harmanpreet was sure that she hadn’t edged it. The MI captain opted for review and UltraEdge showed that she was right. Harmanpreet survived but her stay ended on the very next delivery.

The incident looked to unsettle the batter and she advanced down the track in an attempt to clear the boundary ropes. However, she failed to clear the boundary line and Simran Shaikh grabbed a sitter at deep midwicket. Twitter also noted the incident and expressed their reactions on social media. 

