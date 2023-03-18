WPL, MI vs UPW | Twitter reacts as umpires' wrong call unsettles Harmanpreet to result in dismissal

Mumbai Indians are up against UP Warriorz in a WPL fixture and the former have been struggling to score runs while batting first. UP Warriorz chose to bowl first after winning the toss and the bowlers proved the decision to be correct by bowling in tight areas. Hayley Matthews was the highest scorer in the innings and Harmanpreet Kaur was looking to recover the innings with a knock of 25 runs. However, just when she looked to get into the groove, the Indian captain was dismissed as an event disturbed her concentration.