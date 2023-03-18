WPL, RCB vs GG | Twitter bows down to Devine for scripting unreal explosion by smashing 94-meter six

Tanuja Kanwar was bowling the ninth over of the innings and she bowled a tossed up delivery to Devine on the third ball of the over. The batter immediately danced down the track and slogged it hard over long-on. The hit not only cleared the boundary ropes but it also cruised past to land into the second tier into the stands. It was a stroke played with brutal force and the swing of the bat resulted in a gigantic 94-meter six which was the biggest of the tournament so far.