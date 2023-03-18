WPL, RCB vs GG | Twitter bows down to Devine for scripting unreal explosion by smashing 94-meter six
Sophie Devine scored 99 runs against Gujarat Giants|
(WPL)
It is always an astonishing sight to watch when batters hit big sixes and the occasion becomes more special if it is the longest hit of the tournament. During her extraordinary knock against Gujarat Giants, Sophie Devine achieved a similar feat by smashing a 94-meter maximum in a do-or-die game.
On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Gujarat Giants in a do-or-die fixture for them. Critical situations often bring out the best performance from teams and RCB are proving the fact right with their superb batting. Courtesy of demolition caused by Sophie Devine, they were on 157/2 after 12 overs while chasing a target of 189. Devine smashed 99 runs from just 36 balls and it included the longest six of the tournament.
Tanuja Kanwar was bowling the ninth over of the innings and she bowled a tossed up delivery to Devine on the third ball of the over. The batter immediately danced down the track and slogged it hard over long-on. The hit not only cleared the boundary ropes but it also cruised past to land into the second tier into the stands. It was a stroke played with brutal force and the swing of the bat resulted in a gigantic 94-meter six which was the biggest of the tournament so far.
Twitteratis praised Devine for an amazing knock, and particularly lauded her for an outrageous hit.
Wow! Wow! Wow!
March 18, 2023
She ain't stopping
March 18, 2023
Madness
This is just madness....Sophie Devine is just oozing with power, talent and class and has hit the longest six of WPL . She is unbeaten on 78* off just 26 deliveries after 9 overs. RCB still in the chase of top 3 as there NRR will sure have a massive boost after this game!#RCB— Adi (@Adi56253845) March 18, 2023
FIRE
Sophie Devine is on FIRE 🔥🔥— Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) March 18, 2023
Is the first 100 of #TataWPL loading... 🤞🤞#SophieDevine #RCB #RCBvsGG #GGvsRCB pic.twitter.com/t22mu06hMw
What a player
Our women's Gayle for @RCBTweets what a player she is Sophie devine 😱#rcbvsgg #RoyalChallengersBangalore— Miteshsinh Gohil (@im_mits27) March 18, 2023
Mass
Sophie devine mass jathara .— Michael vasanth Reddy 🩺 (@ganeshyuva18) March 18, 2023
Cup kadigi , neat ga clean chesi petandra . Vastunam #RCBvUPW pic.twitter.com/3UnDEiT8yF
Biggest
Sophie Devine hits the biggest six of WPL - 94m#WPL #WPL2023 #RCBW #SmritiMandhana #SophieDevine #EllysePerry #SheIsBold pic.twitter.com/Y4bkxc5SIa— Raghav (@cheekufanclub18) March 18, 2023
Absolute carnage
Absolute carnage from Sophie devine 🔥🔥#WPLT20— Vishal (@Fanpointofviews) March 18, 2023
Beast
Sophie devine you f*king beast— Sahil (@vkrightarmquick) March 18, 2023
Power hitter
rcb mens team needs sophie devine.. what an hitting #WPL2023 #RCBvGG— saurabh tripathi (@_saurabh_tp) March 18, 2023