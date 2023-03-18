More Options

WPL, RCB vs GG | Twitter bows down to Devine for scripting unreal explosion by smashing 94-meter six

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Sophie Devine scored 99 runs against Gujarat Giants

It is always an astonishing sight to watch when batters hit big sixes and the occasion becomes more special if it is the longest hit of the tournament. During her extraordinary knock against Gujarat Giants, Sophie Devine achieved a similar feat by smashing a 94-meter maximum in a do-or-die game.

On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Gujarat Giants in a do-or-die fixture for them. Critical situations often bring out the best performance from teams and RCB are proving the fact right with their superb batting. Courtesy of demolition caused by Sophie Devine, they were on 157/2 after 12 overs while chasing a target of 189. Devine smashed 99 runs from just 36 balls and it included the longest six of the tournament. 

Tanuja Kanwar was bowling the ninth over of the innings and she bowled a tossed up delivery to Devine on the third ball of the over. The batter immediately danced down the track and slogged it hard over long-on. The hit not only cleared the boundary ropes but it also cruised past to land into the second tier into the stands. It was a stroke played with brutal force and the swing of the bat resulted in a gigantic 94-meter six which was the biggest of the tournament so far. 

Twitteratis praised Devine for an amazing knock, and particularly lauded her for an outrageous hit.

Wow! Wow! Wow!

She ain't stopping

Madness

FIRE

What a player

Mass

Biggest

Absolute carnage

Beast

Power hitter

