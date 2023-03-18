WPL , RCB vs GG | Twitter praises Wolvaardt for fiery performances after going unsold at auction
Laura Wolvaardt scored fifty against Gujarat Giants|
(WPL)
A few quality players often go unsold in the bidding process of the T20 leagues but it is the best response when they prove their worth with performances. Laura Wolvaardt did the same after replacing Beth Mooney in the WPL with two back to back fifties while playing for Gujarat Giants.
Women's Premier League has emerged as a quality platform for young talents as players like Saika Ishaque has displayed their talent. However, with a massive player pool in the auction process and limited spots for overseas players, a few foreign stars went unsold ahead of the tournament. South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt was one of the stars who found no takers at the bidding process but she got a chance to take part in the tournament as Gujarat Giants recruited her as the replacement for injured Beth Mooney.
Wolvaardt scored just a single run in her first match of the tournament but she has made the other franchises regret their decision to not sign her for the competition. The South African star scored 57 runs in the game against Delhi Capitals and then capped off her performance with a second consecutive fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Wolvaardt smashed 68 runs from 42 balls including nine boundaries and a couple of sixes. Twiterratis took note of her performances and they praised the batter for smashing back to back fifties after going unsold at the auction table.
Bossing the best!
March 18, 2023
What a player
What a player through the off-side Laura Wolvaardt is. Absolute joy.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 18, 2023
Fire
@LauraWolvaardt is on 🔥. Consistent and powerful same as her male South African counterpart @faf1307 . #WPL2023 #WPL #TATAWPL #Laurawolvaardt #RCB #GG— shivam verma (@shivam3094) March 18, 2023
She came out all guns blazzing
The best batter is showing her class. It was a crime to not pick her in the first place, but it's better late than never. #LauraWolvaardt | #WPL2023 | #RCBvGG https://t.co/xURejzOHbs— Sunit Jangir (@sunitjangir5) March 18, 2023
Masterclass
Back to back master class 50s from one of the finest batters in women’s cricket @LauraWolvaardt if you know , she went unsold in the auctions where none of the franchisees were surprisingly not interested to even get her in base price and came in as an injury replacement #WIPL— Prasanna (@prasannalara) March 18, 2023
Wolfie
Wolfie on 🔥 fire again....kya sukoonnnn h na RCB ko satane me 🤭#wpl #rcbvsgg #Laurawolvaardt pic.twitter.com/eB9cvtBYrJ— Gujrat ke GIANT'S 💛🧡 (@sy_shibbu) March 18, 2023
True
Unsold to back to back fifty's— Mr. C 🔔 (@sreechaitanya4) March 18, 2023
Showing middle finger too Franchise's @LauraWolvaardt 🙌🙌🙌🔥😘#WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/gqPK3gzStI
Class apart
Laura Wolvaardt is lot stronger than what she looks. Great technic as well. Love the way she is batting. #ggvrcb #WPL2023— Sirshendu Paral 🇮🇳 (@sirshe22) March 18, 2023
On the charge
Laura Wolvaardt on the charge. Smashes second fifty in a row, this one much quicker and much explosive. and SHE WENT UNSOLD AT AUCTION 😱#RCBvGG #WPL2023— Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) March 18, 2023
Magnificent
Laura Wolvaardt magnificent again 👑#RCBvGG #WPLT20— Parth Saikia 🇮🇳 (@parthkopi) March 18, 2023