More Options

WPL , RCB vs GG | Twitter praises Wolvaardt for fiery performances after going unsold at auction

WPL , RCB vs GG | Twitter praises Wolvaardt for fiery performances after going unsold at auction

9

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Laura Wolvaardt scored fifty against Gujarat Giants

|

(WPL)

A few quality players often go unsold in the bidding process of the T20 leagues but it is the best response when they prove their worth with performances. Laura Wolvaardt did the same after replacing Beth Mooney in the WPL with two back to back fifties while playing for Gujarat Giants.

Women's Premier League has emerged as a quality platform for young talents as players like Saika Ishaque has displayed their talent. However, with a massive player pool in the auction process and limited spots for overseas players, a few foreign stars went unsold ahead of the tournament. South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt was one of the stars who found no takers at the bidding process but she got a chance to take part in the tournament as Gujarat Giants recruited her as the replacement for injured Beth Mooney. 

Wolvaardt scored just a single run in her first match of the tournament but she has made the other franchises regret their decision to not sign her for the competition. The South African star scored 57 runs in the game against Delhi Capitals and then capped off her performance with a second consecutive fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wolvaardt smashed 68 runs from 42 balls including nine boundaries and a couple of sixes. Twiterratis took note of her performances and they praised the batter for smashing back to back fifties after going unsold at the auction table. 

Bossing the best!

What a player

Fire

She came out all guns blazzing

Masterclass

Wolfie

True

Class apart

On the charge

Magnificent

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all