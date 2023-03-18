WPL , RCB vs GG | Twitter praises Wolvaardt for fiery performances after going unsold at auction

Women's Premier League has emerged as a quality platform for young talents as players like Saika Ishaque has displayed their talent. However, with a massive player pool in the auction process and limited spots for overseas players, a few foreign stars went unsold ahead of the tournament. South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt was one of the stars who found no takers at the bidding process but she got a chance to take part in the tournament as Gujarat Giants recruited her as the replacement for injured Beth Mooney.