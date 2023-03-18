WPL | Twitter reacts as Devine’s prolific destruction culminates in eight-wicket win for RCB
Sophie Devine played a knock of 99 runs|
(WPL)
Royal Challengers Bangalore had a poor start to their WPL campaign losing the first five matches but they displayed that it was just the calm before the storm. The team showcased it against Gujarat Giants beating them with eight wickets thanks to Sophie Devine's knock of 99 runs from 36 balls.
When Royal Challengers Bangalore met Gujarat Giants in a do-or-die clash, no one would have expected the team to write the kind of fairytale they wrote. Gujarat chose to bat first after winning the toss and they posted a total of 188/4 courtesy of Laura Wolvaardt’s 68-run inning. Shreyanka Patil picked a couple of wickets for RCB while Sophie Devine and Preeti Bose chipped in with one wicket each.
189 was a decent target for the chasing side and considering their performance in the tournament so far, the challenge was going to be tough. However, the spectators were yet to witness the ‘Sophie Devine Show’ which included brilliant power-hitting to send them into awe. Devine was on fire right from the start and so she went on to score 99 runs which included eight astonishing maximums. Her carnage made the chase a walk in the park for the team as they chased the target with five wickets in hand and 27 balls to spare.
