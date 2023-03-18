More Options

WPL | Twitter reacts as UP Warriorz end Mumbai Indians' winning streak with thrilling victory

UP Warriorz have put an end to the winning streak of Mumbai Indians with a five-wicket triumph in a thriller that was concluded in the last over. Sophie Ecclestone bowled a superb spell taking three wickets while Grace Harris starred with the bat with a knock of 39 runs including seven boundaries.

In one of the closely fought contests of the inaugural season of the WPL, UP Warriorz defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Saturday. The team chose to bat first and they got almost every move right after that. The bowling unit displayed a brilliant collective effort bundling out the opposition on 127. Sophie Ecclestone picked three wickets while Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad contributed with a couple of wickets. Hayley Matthews was the highest run-scorer for MI with 35 runs from 30 balls. 

In response, the Warriorz were reduced to 27/3 at one stage but Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris ensured a recovery after that. Both stitched a 44-run partnership for the third wicket with McGrath scoring 38 runs while Harris scored 39 runs from 28 balls before being dismissed by Amelia Kerr. The game went down the wire in the end with 13 runs required from 12 balls but Warriorz managed to pull off the victory in the last over and won the fixture by five wickets. 

