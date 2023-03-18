WPL | Twitter reacts as UP Warriorz end Mumbai Indians' winning streak with thrilling victory
UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets|
(WPL)
UP Warriorz have put an end to the winning streak of Mumbai Indians with a five-wicket triumph in a thriller that was concluded in the last over. Sophie Ecclestone bowled a superb spell taking three wickets while Grace Harris starred with the bat with a knock of 39 runs including seven boundaries.
In one of the closely fought contests of the inaugural season of the WPL, UP Warriorz defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Saturday. The team chose to bat first and they got almost every move right after that. The bowling unit displayed a brilliant collective effort bundling out the opposition on 127. Sophie Ecclestone picked three wickets while Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad contributed with a couple of wickets. Hayley Matthews was the highest run-scorer for MI with 35 runs from 30 balls.
In response, the Warriorz were reduced to 27/3 at one stage but Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris ensured a recovery after that. Both stitched a 44-run partnership for the third wicket with McGrath scoring 38 runs while Harris scored 39 runs from 28 balls before being dismissed by Amelia Kerr. The game went down the wire in the end with 13 runs required from 12 balls but Warriorz managed to pull off the victory in the last over and won the fixture by five wickets.
Streak broken
The streak is broken.— Jaya Suriyan (@ImSurya05) March 18, 2023
First loss for Mumbai Indians in WPL after 5 consecutive wins, UP has done it.
Next level
Grace Harris has an average Batting Match Impact of +25, highest among batters who faced more than 50 balls in WPL. The next best is Harmanpreet Kaur with +12, shows how effective Grace has been in the few games she's played for UPW. Playing on next level.#WPL2023 #MIWvUPW— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 18, 2023
What a game
What a game . Arguably the biggest crowd this #Wpl. Low scores, but tricky pitch and great bowling from both sides. Catches dropped cost #MumbaiIndians d game. Bravo #GraceHarris #SophieEcclestone Phew, best game of Wpl. Shame that Mumbaimars r not thronging to Brabourne .— Mayur Lookhar (@mayurlookhar) March 18, 2023
1st loss
End of the streak— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) March 18, 2023
MI registered their 1st ever Loss in WPL 💔
Well played girls, match went till the last over, we fought well 👏#WomensIPL pic.twitter.com/OFqZZvQw5R
Powerhouse down
YESSS— Jack Rule (@JackRuleLD) March 18, 2023
UP the WARRIORZ
The mighty UP Warriorz have taken down the powerhouse of the Mumbai Indians!!
And who are the ones to do only the 2 greats in @Sophecc19 & @189Grace #WPL #UPWarriorz #MIvUPW
Close counter
A close encounter.. These low scoring games are to watch out for on pitches like today.. An all-round display from UPW helps them in Victory against mighty MI#MIvsUPW #WPL— Dk (@Dk82153453) March 18, 2023
Good fortune
Better now that if we make it to the finals and THEN our good fortune runs out.— Ria 💙💛 (@RiaRaichaudhuri) March 18, 2023
But Inshah Allah, girls played well.#WPL #WPL2023 #MI https://t.co/fR0cWAv1Ms
First win
RCB after 5 losses in WPL faced UP in 6th game to get their first win— sudharshan sridharan (@sudharshansrid1) March 18, 2023
MI after 5 wins in WPL faced UP in 6th game and lost their first match#WPL2023 #WomensPremierLeague
Entertaining team
So, against UP Warriorz RCB end their losing streak and against UP Warriorz MI end their winning streak!— Prakhar Sachdeo (@simplyparu) March 18, 2023
What an entertaining team #UPWarriorz are#WPL #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter #MI #RCB
Underrated
Cuties WPL is underrated. Like who would have thought that the chase would go on till the last over and it would take a scintillating six by the cutie Sophie Ecclestone to seal the match. And Grace Harris is just a Grace Harris. She made sure that her team would not lose.#MIvUPW— MS (@EngineerMs_16) March 18, 2023