IND vs AUS | Twitter lauds Steve Smith for pulling off Shaktiman-esque screamer in most silky manner
Steve Smith took a blinder to dismiss Hardik Pandya|
(Cricket Australia)
Batting and bowling are two crucial aspects of a match, but some astonishing fielding efforts make the highlight reel worth watching for fans of the game. Steve Smith pulled off a binder while fielding in the slips to dismiss Hardik Pandya by diving to his left on the bowling of Mitchell Starc.
Right from the moment Australia have chosen to bowl first, their bowlers have switched on the beast mode. Specifically, Mitchell Starc is at the peak of his powers swinging the ball both ways and has dismissed four wickets so far in the match. There is no doubt that his bowling was brilliant but it was a sensational fielding effort from Steve Smith in slips that grabbed most of the limelight.
Sean Abbott was bowling the 10th over of the innings and Hardik Pandya was facing the second ball of the over. Abbott’s short of a good length delivery which seamed away, Hardik tried to push it without any foot movement. The delivery took an outside edge of his willow and flew to the slips. However, it looked like the ball will sail past Smith, who was fielding in the slip but the Australian skipper turned out to be a miracle man. Smith dived full-length to his right and flew parallel to the ground to take a blinder.
The catch reminded Twitteratis of the Indian superhero Shaktimaan and they compared Smith with the character.
