IND vs AUS | Twitter lauds Steve Smith for pulling off Shaktiman-esque screamer in most silky manner

Sean Abbott was bowling the 10th over of the innings and Hardik Pandya was facing the second ball of the over. Abbott’s short of a good length delivery which seamed away, Hardik tried to push it without any foot movement. The delivery took an outside edge of his willow and flew to the slips. However, it looked like the ball will sail past Smith, who was fielding in the slip but the Australian skipper turned out to be a miracle man. Smith dived full-length to his right and flew parallel to the ground to take a blinder.