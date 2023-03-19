IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Australia bulldoze India by 10 wickets to level series

After Australia were thrashed by India in the first ODI of the series between the two sides, it was time for the visitors to seek vengeance in Visakhapatnam. Australia decided to bowl first after winning the toss as the slightly overcast conditions would have been helpful for the bowlers. Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc with the white ball swinging it both ways and the Indian batters had no answers to any of the deliveries. Starc picked a five-wicket haul while Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis shared five wickets between them. The visitors bowled out India for 117 in 26 overs as a result of the clinical bowling unit.