IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Australia bulldoze India by 10 wickets to level series
Australia have equaled the ongoing ODI series against India courtesy of a display of sheer domination winning the second game with 10 wickets. Mitchell Starc took a five-wicket haul during a sensational spell while Sean Abbott picked three scalps to play a vital role in bundling out the opposition.
After Australia were thrashed by India in the first ODI of the series between the two sides, it was time for the visitors to seek vengeance in Visakhapatnam. Australia decided to bowl first after winning the toss as the slightly overcast conditions would have been helpful for the bowlers. Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc with the white ball swinging it both ways and the Indian batters had no answers to any of the deliveries. Starc picked a five-wicket haul while Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis shared five wickets between them. The visitors bowled out India for 117 in 26 overs as a result of the clinical bowling unit.
Australian openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh organized an exhibition of powerful hitting in the second innings and made the chase look like a minuscule task. Marsh scored an unbeaten 66 runs from 36 balls while his partner blasted unbeaten 51 runs from 30 balls. With the absolute carnage they caused, Australia chased the target in 11 overs.
