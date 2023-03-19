More Options

IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as SKY becomes Mitchell Starc’s walking wicket in successive fixtures

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Bowlers often wreak havoc with their lethal bowling, but it rarely happens that they dominate a specific batter in consecutive games and dismiss them without scoring. Starc pulled off a similar feat as he dismissed Suryakumar Yadav on a golden duck in the first two matches in an identical manner.

India are up against Australia in a three-match ODI series and they are in deep trouble inside the first seven overs losing three wickets. Mitchell Starc has been in superb form in the series with his ability to swing the ball both ways. The left-arm pacer picked three wickets in the first game and has continued momentum in the second game as well. He has dismissed Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav so far in the game. More significantly, Suryakumar has become favourite wicket of the Aussie talisman, having wrapped up the batter in two consecutive games. 

Mitchell Starc was bowling the fifth over of the innings and he had dismissed Rohit on the fourth ball. Suryakumar then walked into the middle and was going to face the pacer who had dismissed him for a golden duck in the previous match. The 33-year-old pulled off the same trick this time bowing an inswinger and trapping him in front of the wickets. It was an action replay from the previous match and the bowler dismissed him for a golden duck two times on the trot.

Twiterrati also noted how Starc is becoming unplayable for Suryakumar and praised the former for his brilliance with the ball. 

