IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as SKY becomes Mitchell Starc’s walking wicket in successive fixtures

India are up against Australia in a three-match ODI series and they are in deep trouble inside the first seven overs losing three wickets. Mitchell Starc has been in superb form in the series with his ability to swing the ball both ways. The left-arm pacer picked three wickets in the first game and has continued momentum in the second game as well. He has dismissed Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav so far in the game. More significantly, Suryakumar has become favourite wicket of the Aussie talisman, having wrapped up the batter in two consecutive games.