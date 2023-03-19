WATCH | Mohammad Kaif turns back the clock in Legends League Cricket with one-handed screamer

Tharanga, batting on 50 off 31 balls, picked up Ojha’s shortish outside off-length delivery perfectly which came around the wicket. The Sri Lankan went on to play it past extra cover. However, Kaif, diving to his right, stretched his right hand as much as he could and completed the catch with sheer grace. The moment seemed the vintage Kaif, who used to pull off something similar day in and day out when he played for India under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly in the early 2000s.