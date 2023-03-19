WATCH | Mohammad Kaif turns back the clock in Legends League Cricket with one-handed screamer
Mohammad Kaif turns back the clock in Legends League Cricket with one-handed screamer.|
(Getty)
Few players are widely lauded for throwing their bodies, and for being the best catchers of all time. Mohammad Kaif is one of those who showed off his athleticism during his playing days and the Indian, who turned fielding into a specialized occupation, produced an awe-inspiring moment on Saturday.
While representing India Maharajas, Mohammad Kaif showed glimpses of his good old days on Saturday during their Eliminator fixture against Asia Lions in the Legends League Cricket Masters. Kaif, one of the best fielders of all time, was placed at the extra cover when Pragyan Ojha came to bowl Upul Tharanga in the ninth over. It was like a moment of magic that drew a lot of attention immediately after Kaif pulled off a blinder.
Tharanga, batting on 50 off 31 balls, picked up Ojha’s shortish outside off-length delivery perfectly which came around the wicket. The Sri Lankan went on to play it past extra cover. However, Kaif, diving to his right, stretched his right hand as much as he could and completed the catch with sheer grace. The moment seemed the vintage Kaif, who used to pull off something similar day in and day out when he played for India under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly in the early 2000s.
Despite Kaif’s heroics, India Maharaja failed miserably in the Eliminator with the bat, posting a paltry 106 in 16.4 overs after being set 192. Kaif, coming at No. 3, made 14 off 11 balls with two fours, which, of course, was not enough to help his side post a respectable total. However, his athleticism was on display when he put in an outrageous effort to dismiss Tharanga, and the Legends League Cricket’s official handle clipped the moment and shared the joy with many others.
Here's Kaif's catch video:
Kaif-nomical Catch! 🔥@MohammadKaif @IndMaharajasLLC #LegendsLeagueCricket #SkyexchnetLLCMasters #LLCT20 #YahanSabBossHain #IMvsAL pic.twitter.com/0S7yMBgh2U— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) March 18, 2023