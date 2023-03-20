WPL, GG vs UPW | Twitter in awe as 16-year-old Parshavi Chopra scalps world no.1 Ashleigh Gardner
An ecstatic Parshavi Chopra after her maiden WPL scalp|
WPL
The adage goes talent has no age and there is no better exhibition of truth in the statement than sports. Parshavi Chopra, playing just her second WPL game, came good at a crucial stage of the game to become the tournament's youngest wicket-taker before also dismissing gung-ho Ashleigh Gardner.
Gujarat Giants failed to make the most of their opportunity in a must-win encounter against the UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, setting a sub-par target of 179 after opting to bat first given their requirements. The Ahmedabad-based franchise needed a win by a massive margin to stay in contention for qualification for the playoff stage but resilient bowling by the Warriorz in the second half of the innings put a dent in their hopes, largely courtesy of a brilliant performance from Parshavi Chopra. The 16-year-old emerging star, playing just her second game in the tournament, returned excellent figures of 2/29 to seize the game's momentum.
The Giants were going along at a rapid rate after tallying 50/3 in the Powerplay with both Dayalan Hemalatha and Ashleigh Gardner registering half-centuries. The two had put together a 93-run partnership in just 60 deliveries when the opposition skipper Alyssa Healy handed the ball to Chopra for her third over in the game. The youngster made an instant impact, tempting compatriot Hemalatha into a wild swing with a flighted delivery outside off only to end up being caught in the deep. The entire Warriorz team looked ecstatic for the leg-spinner and immediately huddled around her to celebrate, showcasing wild signs and loving pats for the youngster to express their appreciation.
However, the star of India's U-19 World T20 winning campaign was not yet done. Given the responsibility of bowling the penultimate over, largely considered to be the most crucial over in an innings, Chopra had to battle the world's top-ranked all-rounder Gardner. The Australian had already bulldozed her way to 60 off just 38 deliveries but could not get one past the Indian talent. Gardner charged down the pitch hoping to make a statement but was completely outdone by the length, leading to a simple stumping opportunity for compatriot Healy. Twiteratti was quick to acknowledge the enormity of the occasion given Chopra's age and quickly took to social media to highlight the same.
