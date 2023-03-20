WPL, GG vs UPW | Twitter in awe as 16-year-old Parshavi Chopra scalps world no.1 Ashleigh Gardner

However, the star of India's U-19 World T20 winning campaign was not yet done. Given the responsibility of bowling the penultimate over, largely considered to be the most crucial over in an innings, Chopra had to battle the world's top-ranked all-rounder Gardner. The Australian had already bulldozed her way to 60 off just 38 deliveries but could not get one past the Indian talent. Gardner charged down the pitch hoping to make a statement but was completely outdone by the length, leading to a simple stumping opportunity for compatriot Healy. Twiteratti was quick to acknowledge the enormity of the occasion given Chopra's age and quickly took to social media to highlight the same.