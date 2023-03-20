More Options

WPL, MI vs DC | Twitter reacts to Radha Yadav’s ear-cupping celebration to taunt Mumbai crowd

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Radha Yadav brought out an ear-cupping celebration.

Extravagant and innovative celebrations are nothing new in sports, but few become iconic due to their charisma and popularity. Ear-cupping is one such celebration when players, after pulling off something spectacular, tease home fans, and Radha Yadav did that on Monday against Mumbai Indians.

On Monday in Navi Mumbai’s  Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Delhi Capitals’ Radha Yadav mocked home fans of Mumbai Indians during Match 18 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The incident happened after Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the ship following early blows by DC bowlers, who reduced them to 21/4. Vastrakar was, in particular, the aggressor, as her three fours and one six during the ninth and 10th over revitalized MI fans after a while.

Then during the 11th over, Vastrakar, batting on 26 off 19 balls, swung his bat down the ground to play Jess Jonassen’s tossed-up delivery which was outside the off stump. The ball could only get a connection of the toe end of Vastrakar’s bat, and it went straight to the hands of Radha, who was placed at long-off.

Soon after completing the catch, Radha brought out the ear-cupping celebration to silence the crowd even more. The celebration is so common in football, and the netizens took little time to react to it on social media. Even many compared it with Virat Kohli, who used to do the same as well in early days.

Not to forget, the contest was the battle of the table-toppers and a victory could help MI to directly qualify for the final.

