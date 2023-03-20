WPL, MI vs DC | Twitter reacts to Radha Yadav’s ear-cupping celebration to taunt Mumbai crowd
Radha Yadav brought out an ear-cupping celebration.|
(Getty)
Extravagant and innovative celebrations are nothing new in sports, but few become iconic due to their charisma and popularity. Ear-cupping is one such celebration when players, after pulling off something spectacular, tease home fans, and Radha Yadav did that on Monday against Mumbai Indians.
On Monday in Navi Mumbai’s Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Delhi Capitals’ Radha Yadav mocked home fans of Mumbai Indians during Match 18 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The incident happened after Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the ship following early blows by DC bowlers, who reduced them to 21/4. Vastrakar was, in particular, the aggressor, as her three fours and one six during the ninth and 10th over revitalized MI fans after a while.
Then during the 11th over, Vastrakar, batting on 26 off 19 balls, swung his bat down the ground to play Jess Jonassen’s tossed-up delivery which was outside the off stump. The ball could only get a connection of the toe end of Vastrakar’s bat, and it went straight to the hands of Radha, who was placed at long-off.
Soon after completing the catch, Radha brought out the ear-cupping celebration to silence the crowd even more. The celebration is so common in football, and the netizens took little time to react to it on social media. Even many compared it with Virat Kohli, who used to do the same as well in early days.
Not to forget, the contest was the battle of the table-toppers and a victory could help MI to directly qualify for the final.
Mi fans just got boiled!
March 20, 2023
Mocked?
What has this radha yadav done 😭😭 just took a catch and showing the crowd like she took a fifer or something 😭😭— Harman (@62AtTheGabba) March 20, 2023
She had enough from crowd!
Radha Yadav has got that dawg in her— Vigilante➐ (@vigil_nte) March 20, 2023
Yes that's whar it is!
#DelhiCapitals' Radha Yadav has had enough of the #MumbaiIndians crowd support.— Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) March 20, 2023
Jemimah Rodrigues hasn't had enough of sprinting, so she puts in a 100-metre dash to go from long-off to hug Radha at long-on.
In the end, Bandra & Kandivali are the winners in this #MIDC clash 2.0.
She took it seriously!
Radha Yadav 😐#WPL | #WPL2023 | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/JeUuLRJ6yw— Krish (@archer_KC14) March 20, 2023
Not really! story about to end!
Just because of this Radha Yadav mock....I hope Mumbai women now go on and score a ton of runs....that was just not needed #WPL2023— Rawn (@rawnyy) March 20, 2023
Great catch!
Radha Yadav 💥— The Red Devil🔴⚫ (@mufc_598) March 20, 2023
That celebration 💥💥🔥#MIvDC#WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/vJCRJfUZ4C
Works sometimes!
Radha Yadav attitude 💯— Gajala from Washington DC (@ramhasan12) March 20, 2023
Play kukka rodddd 0
Hahaha! Yeah.
Radha Yadav queen just bodied MI fans in the crowd👸😂— Delhi Capitals Fan (@pantiyerfc) March 20, 2023