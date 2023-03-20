WPL | Twitter reacts as Grace Harris' heroics secure UPW's qualification to playoffs with win over GG

Needing a big win, the Giants started off well as Up succumbed to 39/3 at the end of five overs. However, Tahlia McGrath stabilized the innings while aiding the strike rate with her 57 off 38 balls while Grace Harris pummelled bowlers all around the park during her 72 off just 41 deliveries. However, both had fallen with the side still needing seven from as many deliveries but Sophie Ecclestone secured the victory with a boundary on the third last ball, keeping her calm despite a wicket in the last over.