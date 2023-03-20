WPL | Twitter reacts as Grace Harris' heroics secure UPW's qualification to playoffs with win over GG
Grace Harris was in full flow to secure a tournament-defining victory for the warriors|
BCCI
UP Warriorz crushed all hopes of Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore as they registered a tense victory in Mumbai. Gujarat failed to capitalize on a good start with the bat but restricted the opposition well only for Grace Harris to steal a win with an explosive knock of 72.
UP Warriorz finally put an end to speculation at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday by clinching the third and final qualification spot in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL). The Lucknow-based franchise chased down 179 with two balls and three wickets to spare thereby eliminating both Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore from the running.
Sneh Rana won the toss for the Giants and opted to bat first. Despite early wickets, the team maintained a high strike rate before Ashleigh Gardner and Dayalan Hemalatha capitalized with half-centuries. The former tallied 57 runs off 33 deliveries while the Australian stormed her way to 70 off 39 deliveries. However, 16-year-old Parshavi Chopra came clutch in a pressure situation to send both back to the pavilion, helping restrict the Giants to a subpar 178.
Needing a big win, the Giants started off well as Up succumbed to 39/3 at the end of five overs. However, Tahlia McGrath stabilized the innings while aiding the strike rate with her 57 off 38 balls while Grace Harris pummelled bowlers all around the park during her 72 off just 41 deliveries. However, both had fallen with the side still needing seven from as many deliveries but Sophie Ecclestone secured the victory with a boundary on the third last ball, keeping her calm despite a wicket in the last over.
Official blows now
Eccelstone with the killer blow officially knocks out RCB & Gujarat out of WPL 🥁— Yash😊🏏 (@YashR066) March 20, 2023
Playoffs sealed
Top 3 teams have qualified for the playoffs of this WPL 2023:— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 20, 2023
•Mumbai Indians.
•Delhi Capitals.
•UP Warriorz.
UPW through!
UP Warriorz qualify for the playoffs of #WPL 👏— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 20, 2023
We have top three
UP Warriorz win and they seal their spot in the playoffs.— Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) March 20, 2023
We have the top three of #WPL.
MI, DC and UPW.
RCB and GG are eliminated. #WPL2023
Yes playoffs
MI, DC n UPW qualified for the playoffs of #WPL— Dinu | DARK DEVIL (@Dinu_Akshiii) March 20, 2023
What a match!
UP warriorz qualify for the playoffs 😊😊, RCB and Gujarat Giants eliminated.Another Grace Harris special, whataa player equally supported by Tahlia McGrath #WPL #UPWvGG— Arun shyju (@linktoshyju) March 20, 2023
Just wow
What A Match! UPW Beat GG By 3 Wickets. UPW Qualified For The Playoffs And RCB Are Knocked Out Of WPL 2023. #GGvUPW #WPL2023— Oggy 💙 (@SirOggyBilla) March 20, 2023
Thrashed
Bowlers like Sophie Ecclestone, Jess are finishing the match but Ind all rounder like devika, deepti are trash. #WPL— Sugu ( Harry is MagiC) (@MegHPK07) March 20, 2023
No more calculation
No need for more calculations.— Pratyush Shekhar (@CricketPremii) March 20, 2023
RCB & Gujarat out of the WPL 2023.
Knocked out!
RCB have been knocked out of the WPL.😭😭😭😭😭— BALJEET (@baljeet_patel_) March 20, 2023