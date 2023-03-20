WPL | Twitter reacts to Delhi Capitals’ statement win over Mumbai Indians in battle of table-toppers

The chase was like a cake-walk for the Capitals, as Shafali’s blistering 15-ball 33 gave them the quick start they required to improve NRR. Meg Lanning (32* off 22 balls) and Alice Capsey (38* off 17 balls) then ensured to see off the target in just nine overs, and simultaneously, the result helped them to claim the top spot of the points table for the first time this season.