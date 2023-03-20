WPL | Twitter reacts to Delhi Capitals’ statement win over Mumbai Indians in battle of table-toppers
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets.|
(Getty)
Delhi Capitals cruised past Mumbai Indians on Monday in Match 18 of the Women’s Premier League in Navi Mumbai. The big-margin victory for Meg Lanning and her girls has helped them to climb up to the top of the points table, as MI bowlers found Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey too difficult to handle.
Many had anticipated Match 18 of WPL 2023 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians was supposed to be a neck-to-neck affair at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. However, they all left surprised when they saw the Capitals securing a dominant nine-wicket victory over MI.
It all started with a clinical bowling performance, led by Marizanne Kapp (4-0-13-2), which restricted MI to 109/8 after Meg Lanning asked them to bat first. Shikha Pandey (2/21) and Jess Jonassen (2/21) enjoyed success as well, while Arundhati Reddy returned excellent figures of 3-0-10-1. For MI, Pooja Vastrakar top-scored with 26 off 19 balls, but she received little support barring Issy Wong (23 off 24 balls) and Harmanpreet Kaur (23 off 26 balls).
The chase was like a cake-walk for the Capitals, as Shafali’s blistering 15-ball 33 gave them the quick start they required to improve NRR. Meg Lanning (32* off 22 balls) and Alice Capsey (38* off 17 balls) then ensured to see off the target in just nine overs, and simultaneously, the result helped them to claim the top spot of the points table for the first time this season.
Babar: It's time to leave earth!
#WPL2023. Dekhlo babar tumse jyada strike rate hai shafali verma ka 💥💥 #WPL2023 #MIWvsDCW #WPLT20— sports fan (@Mems4208) March 20, 2023
What a talent both of them!
Alice Capsey >>Shafali Verma.— sharmakarmesh.com (@karmesh_sharma) March 20, 2023
Sorry.
Original, Master copy, Copy💥
Shafali verma— inder Singh bhati (AD) (@InderSinghBha18) March 20, 2023
Virendra Sehwag
Prithvi Shaw
Are most underrated players and quite similar
Love watching them play#WPL2023 #ShafaliVerma #MIWvsDCW
She appeared outta no where with a bang!
Alice Capsey with a winning knock of 38* from 17 balls (including five 6s) for the Delhi Capitals. Just over three months ago, Capsey shattered her collar bone - certainly hasn't stopped her! #WPL #DelhiCapitals— Polly Starkie 🎙🏏⚽️ (@pollystarkie04) March 20, 2023
Booom💥💥💥💥
Alice Capsey 🔥🔥🔥#WPL2023pic.twitter.com/TaCXWdMN9d— Yeshwant Chitte (@YeshwantChitte) March 20, 2023
She will keep it goin' W women!💥
@AliceCapsey 🔥 hope such forms continues coming match too— Chimariya Bhima(Reiki Master) (@bhimaz2bhimaz) March 20, 2023
Such a classy player!
Meg Lanning is now the Orange Cap holder of the WPL. pic.twitter.com/ExnbvgVFTP— Amit Singh 🇮🇳 (@KR_AMIT007) March 20, 2023
Take a bow!
Meg lanning, what a legend.. 🔥🔥— عادل🇨🇵 (@Addi_Salman) March 20, 2023
Brilliant innings!
Queen meg Lanning supremacy— 𝙎𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙧 𝙎𝙂 (@RCholic17__) March 20, 2023
Start the BGM💥
#DC are now the table toppers and #MegLanning gets her orange cap back 😁😁💪💪— AKSHAY (@akshay14793) March 20, 2023