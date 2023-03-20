More Options

WPL | Twitter reacts to Delhi Capitals' statement win over Mumbai Indians in battle of table-toppers

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets.

Delhi Capitals cruised past Mumbai Indians on Monday in Match 18 of the Women’s Premier League in Navi Mumbai. The big-margin victory for Meg Lanning and her girls has helped them to climb up to the top of the points table, as MI bowlers found Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey too difficult to handle.

Many had anticipated Match 18 of WPL 2023 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians was supposed to be a neck-to-neck affair at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. However, they all left surprised when they saw the Capitals securing a dominant nine-wicket victory over MI.  

It all started with a clinical bowling performance, led by Marizanne Kapp (4-0-13-2), which restricted MI to 109/8 after Meg Lanning asked them to bat first. Shikha Pandey (2/21) and Jess Jonassen (2/21) enjoyed success as well, while Arundhati Reddy returned excellent figures of 3-0-10-1. For MI, Pooja Vastrakar top-scored with 26 off 19 balls, but she received little support barring Issy Wong (23 off 24 balls) and Harmanpreet Kaur (23 off 26 balls).

The chase was like a cake-walk for the Capitals, as Shafali’s blistering 15-ball 33 gave them the quick start they required to improve NRR. Meg Lanning (32* off 22 balls) and Alice Capsey (38* off 17 balls) then ensured to see off the target in just nine overs, and simultaneously, the result helped them to claim the top spot of the points table for the first time this season.

