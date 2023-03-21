WPL, MI vs RCB | Twitter grills Mandhana after her miscommunication costs team an early wicket
Smriti Mandhana was involved in a miscommunication with Sophie Devine|
(WPL)
Most popular cricketers around the globe are constantly under the public radar and so they often face a lot of criticism after a mishap on the ground. Smriti Mandhana suffered a similar fate as a mixup occurred between her and Sophie Devine which culminated in the latter’s run-out against Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the penultimate fixture of the WPL. Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and invited RCB to bat first at the venue. Sophie Devine walked into the game after scoring a sensational 99 in the previous game against Gujarat Giants and a lot of fireworks were expected from her. However, she was dismissed on the third ball of the innings due to a mixup with Mandhana.
Nat Sciver-Brunt started the proceedings for MI and she bowled a good length ball outside off to Devine. The batter dabbed it towards the backward point and both the openers set off for a single. However, Devine suddenly hesitated and turned back towards her end. Mandhana was miles away from her end and everyone expected the fielder to throw at the bowler’s end.
However, she fired the ball to the wicketkeeper and Yastika Bhatia shattered the stumps. The decision was referred upstairs and the replay showed that her gloves dislodged the bails after collecting the throw and so Devine was caught short of the crease, After the incident, Mandhana faced a lot of flak from social media users on Twitter.
March 21, 2023
Smriti se khud se batting hoti nhi aur run out aur extra krva rhi.— parthhhh (@Sportify07) March 21, 2023
If you thought @mandhana_smriti— Nadim Ahmad Fahimi 🇮🇳 (@FahimiNadim) March 21, 2023
This happens when you highly overrate someone like her. #WPL2023
Devine toh bhi out karwa diya— Dinesh (@Dinesh81970681) March 21, 2023
Terrible mixup by Sophie Devine & Ellyse Perry #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/stulhw9evH— Bharat Thapa (@BharatT63903695) March 21, 2023
Sophie Devine out pic.twitter.com/UaY3Ji9C8E— . (@karthik_jammy_) March 21, 2023
Seriously bc needed one decent RCB performance and Sophie Devine gets run out for 0 🥲— AA (@Ayushxa) March 21, 2023
Sophie Devine in front of Mumbai Indians bowlers :#MivsRcb #MivRcb pic.twitter.com/05aY7WGIdM— Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) March 21, 2023
don't explain yourself the commentators @umpires are cheater, the umpire has given the wrong decision, sophie devine was not out @wplt20 #WPLT20 #WPL2023— The Rabbit (@therabbitheree) March 21, 2023
That Run-out Seems like Cheating— Naresh Mangeyi💙 (@ImMangeyi) March 21, 2023
Sad for #Devine , Hands were on the Wickets before thrown the ball#MIvRCB#WPL2023#WPL#RCBvMI