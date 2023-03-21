WPL, MI vs RCB | Twitter grills Mandhana after her miscommunication costs team an early wicket

Mumbai Indians are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the penultimate fixture of the WPL. Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and invited RCB to bat first at the venue. Sophie Devine walked into the game after scoring a sensational 99 in the previous game against Gujarat Giants and a lot of fireworks were expected from her. However, she was dismissed on the third ball of the innings due to a mixup with Mandhana.