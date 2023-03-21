More Options

WPL, MI vs RCB | Twitter grills Mandhana after her miscommunication costs team an early wicket

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Smriti Mandhana was involved in a miscommunication with Sophie Devine

Most popular cricketers around the globe are constantly under the public radar and so they often face a lot of criticism after a mishap on the ground. Smriti Mandhana suffered a similar fate as a mixup occurred between her and Sophie Devine which culminated in the latter’s run-out against Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the penultimate fixture of the WPL. Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and invited RCB to bat first at the venue. Sophie Devine walked into the game after scoring a sensational 99 in the previous game against Gujarat Giants and a lot of fireworks were expected from her. However, she was dismissed on the third ball of the innings due to a mixup with Mandhana. 

Nat Sciver-Brunt started the proceedings for MI and she bowled a good length ball outside off to Devine. The batter dabbed it towards the backward point and both the openers set off for a single. However, Devine suddenly hesitated and turned back towards her end. Mandhana was miles away from her end and everyone expected the fielder to throw at the bowler’s end. 

However, she fired the ball to the wicketkeeper and Yastika Bhatia shattered the stumps. The decision was referred upstairs and the replay showed that her gloves dislodged the bails after collecting the throw and so Devine was caught short of the crease, After the incident, Mandhana faced a lot of flak from social media users on Twitter.  

