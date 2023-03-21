WPL, MI vs RCB | Twitter laughs as Devine makes Matthews immortal with no ball on dismissal
Sophie Devine bowled a no ball on dismissal of Hayley Matthews|
(Getty Images)
When batters have a lucky day on the field, they get multiple opportunities to survive in any situation, and Hayley Matthews is having one of those lucky days against Bangalore. However, it was the peak of the lucky period for the West Indian batter as she survived a dismissal due to a no-ball.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians are up against each other in the penultimate league of the WPL and the former have struggled so far in the fixture. RCB chose to bat first but they were unable to steer the run rate at any stage and posted a total of 125/9 by the end of the innings. When the Mumbai Indians started their chase, it turned out to be a lucky day for Matthews as the opposition missed a few catches. However, it was the second over of the innings when the batter experienced her luckiest moment.
Sophie Devine was bowling the second over of the innings and he bowled a full delivery outside off to Matthews. The West Indian batter tried to smash the ball over long-on but failed to put it away. The batter then edged the ball as a result and the wicketkeeper took an easy catch. The umpire also adjudged her out but there was still a twist in the tale.
After the umpires checked for no-ball, it was concluded that the bowler had overstepped. The delivery was a no-ball as a result and Matthews survived yet again in the match. Twitter noticed the incident and had a laugh at the cheeky moment.
March 21, 2023
Not Devine's Day 😬#RCBvMI | #WPL | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/Du6Lfik9jG— Krish (@archer_KC14) March 21, 2023
Nothing has gone right for devine in this match 🙃 #RCBvsMI— September (@Septemberhere01) March 21, 2023
Luck is with Mumbai Indians today. Unlucky Devine 😶#RCBvsMI— Vikram Rajput (@iVikramRajput) March 21, 2023
Sophie Devine I love you but thank you for this😂🙈#WPL— Ananya Chaudhary (@ananya_71) March 21, 2023
Sophie devine over👀— RS (@_focus__on) March 21, 2023
SOPHIE DEVINE 🤣🤣— Ashwani Pratap Singh (@Ashwani45singh) March 21, 2023
Mathews and kerr should've opened today for MI to better of NRR. What a disaster innings yasti playing. #WPL2023— Ashu🇮🇳|| Harry's magi(C) (@AshuCric07) March 21, 2023
Hayley Mathews has had more luck in that one over than RCB had in the entirety of this wpl. Sums up our season tbh— Madhukar Nandagudi (@madhooooker) March 21, 2023
Harley mathews kitne baar out hoge yaar#ambanipower#wpl2023#RCBvsMI— @rjnhew (@YashVer43836289) March 21, 2023