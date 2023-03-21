More Options

WPL, MI vs RCB | Twitter laughs as Devine makes Matthews immortal with no ball on dismissal

WPL, MI vs RCB | Twitter laughs as Devine makes Matthews immortal with no ball on dismissal

7

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Sophie Devine bowled a no ball on dismissal of Hayley Matthews

|

(Getty Images)

When batters have a lucky day on the field, they get multiple opportunities to survive in any situation, and Hayley Matthews is having one of those lucky days against Bangalore. However, it was the peak of the lucky period for the West Indian batter as she survived a dismissal due to a no-ball.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians are up against each other in the penultimate league of the WPL and the former have struggled so far in the fixture. RCB chose to bat first but they were unable to steer the run rate at any stage and posted a total of 125/9 by the end of the innings. When the Mumbai Indians started their chase, it turned out to be a lucky day for Matthews as the opposition missed a few catches. However, it was the second over of the innings when the batter experienced her luckiest moment. 

Sophie Devine was bowling the second over of the innings and he bowled a full delivery outside off to Matthews. The West Indian batter tried to smash the ball over long-on but failed to put it away. The batter then edged the ball as a result and the wicketkeeper took an easy catch. The umpire also adjudged her out but there was still a twist in the tale. 

After the umpires checked for no-ball, it was concluded that the bowler had overstepped. The delivery was a no-ball as a result and Matthews survived yet again in the match. Twitter noticed the incident and had a laugh at the cheeky moment.  

Lucky girl

Devine's day

True

True

Lol

All in one

You can just laugh about this

True

Very true

Once more

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all