WPL | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians conclude league stage with dominant four-wicket win
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets|
(WPL)
Mumbai Indians scripted a four-wicket dominant win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final match of the league stage. Amelia Kerr was impressive with the ball taking three wickets to restrict the opposition to a low total while Yastika Bhatia starred with the bat scoring 30 runs.
Mumbai Indians have strengthened their chances to occupy the top spot in the points table with a four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI were brilliant throughout the tournament but Harmanpreet Kaur's toss record was poor. However, she won the flip of the coin in the team’s final league stage game for the first time and chose to bowl first. Amelia Kerr was the most impressive bowler taking three wickets from 22 runs while Nat Sciver-Brunt and Issy Wong with two wickets each. RCB ended up with a total of 125/9 in the end.
Openers Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia were sailing smoothly right from the start but the former also had some share of luck working for her. Yastika Bhatia scored 30 runs while Matthews knocked 24 runs and the duo stitched a 53-run opening stand. They were on verge of a collapse after being reduced to 73/4 but Amelia Kerr played a knock of unbeaten 31 runs to stage a recovery.
March 21, 2023
Smriti so khush for what, dk. But ly and until next year😊 https://t.co/ZIzOR9SHvW— tara (@taaredekho) March 21, 2023
#WPL #WPL2023 #TATAWPL #RCBvsMI #MIvsRCB— Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) March 21, 2023
Fans after watching Smriti Mandhana bowling : pic.twitter.com/gSqrJCEfDY
Its so disheartening to see @mandhana_smriti laughing after losing the match.@RCBTweets please donot mock and breakdown hearts of genuine fans. #RCBvsMI— Ajay Joshi (@JocAjay07) March 21, 2023
So RCB men's and RCB womens finish at last but one position in their inaugural IPL/WPL season. Hopefully the women's reach the final and go one better than the men's in the second season. @RCBTweets @imVkohli @mandhana_smriti @CoachHesson— vijaykrishna (@vijaykrishnavis) March 21, 2023
Smriti Mandhana ❤️🤗 !— Ritik Raj (@ritik_____raj) March 21, 2023
Comeback Stronger Next year 💪👍! #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/VaXY1wMrO4
Thanks for the entertainment Smriti 😂❤️ #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/C9ihnvlwWH— 🧢 (@JemiTheGem) March 21, 2023
Best economy rate in WBBL history: Smriti Mandhana - 3.86— Shajin MS (@SupertrampMS) March 21, 2023
Best bowling average in WBBL history: Smriti Mandhana - 6.00#WPL2023 https://t.co/4TcAYC4Ty7
Love to see this smile— @rjnhew (@YashVer43836289) March 21, 2023
Comeback stronger next year @mandhana_smriti @RCBTweets you will definitely win next year #wpl2024.
We believe in you❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#RCBFOREVER pic.twitter.com/pObJBTieu2
#WPL #WPL2023 #TATAWPL #RCBvsMI #MIvsRCB— Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) March 21, 2023
Fans after watching Smriti Mandhana bowling : pic.twitter.com/4mXIaMrc3G