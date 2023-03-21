WPL | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians conclude league stage with dominant four-wicket win

Mumbai Indians have strengthened their chances to occupy the top spot in the points table with a four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI were brilliant throughout the tournament but Harmanpreet Kaur's toss record was poor. However, she won the flip of the coin in the team’s final league stage game for the first time and chose to bowl first. Amelia Kerr was the most impressive bowler taking three wickets from 22 runs while Nat Sciver-Brunt and Issy Wong with two wickets each. RCB ended up with a total of 125/9 in the end.