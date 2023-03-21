More Options

WPL | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians conclude league stage with dominant four-wicket win

WPL | Twitter reacts as Mumbai Indians conclude league stage with dominant four-wicket win

269

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets

|

(WPL)

Mumbai Indians scripted a four-wicket dominant win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final match of the league stage. Amelia Kerr was impressive with the ball taking three wickets to restrict the opposition to a low total while Yastika Bhatia starred with the bat scoring 30 runs.

Mumbai Indians have strengthened their chances to occupy the top spot in the points table with a four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI were brilliant throughout the tournament but Harmanpreet Kaur's toss record was poor. However, she won the flip of the coin in the team’s final league stage game for the first time and chose to bowl first. Amelia Kerr was the most impressive bowler taking three wickets from 22 runs while Nat Sciver-Brunt and Issy Wong with two wickets each. RCB ended up with a total of 125/9 in the end. 

Openers Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia were sailing smoothly right from the start but the former also had some share of luck working for her. Yastika Bhatia scored 30 runs while Matthews knocked 24 runs and the duo stitched a 53-run opening stand. They were on verge of a collapse after being reduced to 73/4 but Amelia Kerr played a knock of unbeaten 31 runs to stage a recovery.

Rare

Happy faces

How did this happen

True

Hope

Comeback stronger

Entertainment

The best one

Love it

Miracle

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all