WPL, UPW vs DC | Twitter lauds Delhi Capitals for thrashing UP Warriorz to directly qualify for final
DC beat UPW by five wickets.|
(WPL Twitter)
Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals pipped Mumbai Indians via NRR to finish at the top of the points table in order to advance to the final of the Women’s Premier League. They defeated UP Warriorz by five wickets on Tuesday, which means Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI will face UP Warriorz in the Eliminator.
Delhi Capitals made it to the final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) following their five-wicket victory over UP Warriorz on Tuesday in Match 20 of the competition at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Riding on Marizanne Kapp’s unbeaten 31-ball 34 and Alice Capsey’s 31-ball 34, coupled with Meg Lanning’s 23-ball 39, they saw off the target of 139 with 13 balls to spare. Shabnim Ismail, debutant Soppadhandi Yashasri, and Sophie Ecclestone were among the Warriorz wicket-takers.
Earlier in the innings, Tahlia McGrath’s unbeaten 32-ball 58 helped UP Warriorz close on 138/6 after Meg Lanning asked them to bat. Alyssa Healy scored 36 but lost her wicket just when she was about to accelerate. For DC, Alice Capsey was the pick of the bowler, claiming 3/28, while Radha Yadav and Jess Jonassen were among the other wicket-takers.
DC will play the final at the same venue on March 26, while MI and UP Warriorz will take on each other in the Eliminator on March 24 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
Capsey is all over now!
- Alice Capsey picks Sophie Ecclestone in 1st Innings.— Jaya Suriyan (@ImSurya05) March 21, 2023
- Sophie Ecclestone picks Alice Capsey in 2nd Innings.
Two friends are battling each other but with no oppose!
What a knock!
Alice Capsey dismissed for 34.— Jaya Suriyan (@ImSurya05) March 21, 2023
Hahaha! Being single causes this effect!😂
Grace Harris👌 aana enaku intha alice pori urundaiya romba pudichu pochu machan😂— ✏️ பென்சில் 📝 (@dhina1420) March 21, 2023
Will make sure once it is done!
DC is going to win the Inaugural season— Chocolateᴹᵃˢˢ ᴹᵃRCʰ (@Chocola99742519) March 21, 2023
W women are going to get it!
WPL 2023 🏆20 March, Mumbai— MK Verma 🇮🇳 (@_mkverma) March 21, 2023
Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets in 18th T20 match of Women's Premier League. Earlier, DC women won the toss and decided to field first. Playing first, MI scored 109 for 8 wickets. DC took 5th win in 7.
MI : 109/8
DC : 110/1
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/8Ji7ZN5re1
Big congrats!👏
Congratulations Delhi Capitals Women team 👏👏— Subhendu Kumar Sahoo (@Subhendu0772) March 21, 2023
What a way to get into finals! Wow👏
What a last lap overtake from Delhi Capitals! First ever WPL final and it wouldn't have made sense without a Meg Lanning-led side. #WPL2023— Rahul Pandey (@sportstoryguy) March 21, 2023
Story is yet to finish!
Come on girls! Get this Delhi franchise our first trophy!— Cannonfodder (@Prachet15) March 21, 2023
Yes! They did it.
Delhi Capitals qualify for Women's Premier League final#WPL23— Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) March 21, 2023
W women!
the women 💙💙— jisoo kumari (@Cirno4848) March 21, 2023