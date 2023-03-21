More Options

WPL, UPW vs DC | Twitter lauds Delhi Capitals for thrashing UP Warriorz to directly qualify for final

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

DC beat UPW by five wickets.

Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals pipped Mumbai Indians via NRR to finish at the top of the points table in order to advance to the final of the Women’s Premier League. They defeated UP Warriorz by five wickets on Tuesday, which means Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI will face UP Warriorz in the Eliminator.

Delhi Capitals made it to the final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) following their five-wicket victory over UP Warriorz on Tuesday in Match 20 of the competition at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.  Riding on Marizanne Kapp’s unbeaten 31-ball 34 and Alice Capsey’s 31-ball 34, coupled with Meg Lanning’s 23-ball 39, they saw off the target of 139 with 13 balls to spare. Shabnim Ismail, debutant Soppadhandi Yashasri, and Sophie Ecclestone were among the Warriorz wicket-takers.

Earlier in the innings, Tahlia McGrath’s unbeaten 32-ball 58 helped UP Warriorz close on 138/6 after Meg Lanning asked them to bat. Alyssa Healy scored 36 but lost her wicket just when she was about to accelerate. For DC, Alice Capsey was the pick of the bowler, claiming 3/28, while Radha Yadav and Jess Jonassen were among the other wicket-takers.

DC will play the final at the same venue on March 26, while MI and UP Warriorz will take on each other in the Eliminator on March 24 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

