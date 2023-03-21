WPL, UPW vs DC | Twitter lauds Delhi Capitals for thrashing UP Warriorz to directly qualify for final

Delhi Capitals made it to the final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) following their five-wicket victory over UP Warriorz on Tuesday in Match 20 of the competition at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Riding on Marizanne Kapp’s unbeaten 31-ball 34 and Alice Capsey’s 31-ball 34, coupled with Meg Lanning’s 23-ball 39, they saw off the target of 139 with 13 balls to spare. Shabnim Ismail, debutant Soppadhandi Yashasri, and Sophie Ecclestone were among the Warriorz wicket-takers.