WPL, UPW vs DC | Twitter queries on Jemimah Rodrigues’ bizarre walk after LBW despite clear nick

Soon after, Rodrigues went on to have a little chat with Lanning regarding if she should take DRS against LBW. However, she did not seem confident while having the conversation, and Lanning, too, did not encourage her to have a go. Thus, Rodrigues started walking off the field after scoring 3 off 3 balls. Then, moments later, the replay showed there was a clear nick off Rodrigues’ bat before the ball hit her pads.