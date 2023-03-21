WPL, UPW vs DC | Twitter queries on Jemimah Rodrigues’ bizarre walk after LBW despite clear nick
Jemimah Rodrigues departed after scoring three off three balls against DC.|
(Getty)
Thanks to DRS, on-field umpires get the opportunity to rectify their mistakes in modern-day cricket. However, on Tuesday in WPL against UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals’ Jemimah Rodrigues did not even give them a chance after she was given leg before moments after she nicked the ball to her pad.
Jemimah Rodrigues was promoted to No. 3 against UP Warriors on Tuesday in Match 20 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old failed to take the opportunity with both hands, though she had only herself to blame for not making anything substantial after being set to a below-par 139.
After Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning stitched 56 runs off the first 29 balls, Rodrigues walked into the middle during the fifth over. She had no pressure to score runs quickly, but a clever three runs against Deepti Sharma helped her to reach 3 off 2 balls after her first ball went for no run. Then, during the seventh over, Shabnim Ismail’s nipped-in delivery went low and hit her pads. It looked clear out to the naked eye, and the on-field umpire Nitin Pandit raised his finger with little hesitation.
Soon after, Rodrigues went on to have a little chat with Lanning regarding if she should take DRS against LBW. However, she did not seem confident while having the conversation, and Lanning, too, did not encourage her to have a go. Thus, Rodrigues started walking off the field after scoring 3 off 3 balls. Then, moments later, the replay showed there was a clear nick off Rodrigues’ bat before the ball hit her pads.
Twitterati were shocked to see Rodrigues go, considering the fact that batters usually get to know they get nick whenever they have on the field.
