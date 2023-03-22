IND vs AUS | Twitter hails Pandya's cheeky celebration after three scalps in game-changing spell

In Pandya's next over, he started off the battle against Smith with a cheeky slower delivery. The very next ball was pitched up and angling away from the batter but this time at pace, deceiving Smith into a falsely timed drive thereby leading to a thick outside edge straight to the wicket-keeper, ending his four-ball stay for no runs. However, the right-arm pacer was not done yet and reaped another reward on the third ball for his next over. The in-form Mitchell Marsh looked set for a half-century but had to depart for a run-a-ball 47 after playing on Pandya's delivery onto the middle stump.