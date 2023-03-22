IND vs AUS | Twitter in splits as Warner mocks Kishan's failed sly attempt at earning free DRS

One such incident occurred in the 19th over, with Kuldeep Yadav bowling to David Warner. The left-arm wrist spinner managed to extract a sharp turn on the second ball of the over that shaped away from Warner's willow after pitching at good length, missing the bat by a whisker. The bowler and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan immediately went up in appeal but at the very last moment, Kishan whipped the bails off the stumps. When the umpire showed little interest in the caught behind claims, the Indian team highlighted there was a potential stumping as well asking for a third-umpire review. On the tour, Australia had introduced this tactic of appealing for stumping to induce the umpire in checking for other forms of dismissal as well, thereby saving the team the risk of wasting a DRS review.