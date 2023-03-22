IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Australia clinch ODI series with true team effort in Chennai decider
Australia were ecstatic after scalping Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav on consecutive deliveries|
Getty
Australia gave an exemplary all-round performance in the third ODI on Wednesday to take home the 50-over leg of the tour which was tied at 1-1. Handy contributions from all around the batting order buoyed the team to a competitive total of 269 before spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar ran rampant.
Australia remained undeterred in the face of all adversities in the third and final ODI against India in Chennai to end a 2-month long tour of the subcontinent on a positive note. The 21-run win earned the side a 2-1 series victory, mirroring the scoreline of the Test series which was won by the hosts. The Men from Down Under set a par total of 270, despite no batter managing to even register a half-century, before disciplined bowling by their spinners in the middle overs helped constrict the Men in Blue and force a collapse.
Opener Mitchell Marsh was the highest run-getter for Australia in the match as well as the series, adding a run-a-ball 47 to his 81 off 65 balls and 66* off 36 balls to take home the player of the series award. Travis Head contributed a handy 33 as well, the duo establishing a strong base for the visitors with a 68-run partnership only for Hardik Pandya to completely change the momentum of the game with three wickets in three overs. Reeling at 138/5 at one stage, Alex Carey's controlled 38 and Sean Abbot's quick cameo of 26 propelled the team to 269, despite Kuldeep Yadav's three-wicket haul that decimated the side's middle order.
In response, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got off to a great start as well, putting up 65 runs for the first wicket. The skipper scored an explosive 30 off 17 while the latter took 49 balls for 37 but the duo departed in quick succession with the score reading 77/2. KL Rahul, promoted up the order, stabilized proceedings with Virat Kohli, the two tallying a slow but steady 69 runs together in 93 deliveries. The latter ultimately fell victim to an excellent catch at the boundary rope by Sean Abbott for 32 and even though Kohli battled on to 54 off 72, he could not keep up with the pressure of an increasing net run rate. The former skipper ended up succumbing to a soft dismissal, bringing Suryakumar Yadav to the crease at an unusual number seven. The batter made history with a third consecutive golden duck, and the succeeding Hardik Pandya failed to provide the finishing touches despite a 40 off as many deliveries.
Adam Zampa was the star of the show with his 4/45 while Ashton Agar was hugely impressive as well, returning figures of 2/41. The duo ensured India folded out for 248 with an over still to spare in their innings, eliciting a variety of reactions on social media.
