IND vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Australia clinch ODI series with true team effort in Chennai decider

In response, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got off to a great start as well, putting up 65 runs for the first wicket. The skipper scored an explosive 30 off 17 while the latter took 49 balls for 37 but the duo departed in quick succession with the score reading 77/2. KL Rahul, promoted up the order, stabilized proceedings with Virat Kohli, the two tallying a slow but steady 69 runs together in 93 deliveries. The latter ultimately fell victim to an excellent catch at the boundary rope by Sean Abbott for 32 and even though Kohli battled on to 54 off 72, he could not keep up with the pressure of an increasing net run rate. The former skipper ended up succumbing to a soft dismissal, bringing Suryakumar Yadav to the crease at an unusual number seven. The batter made history with a third consecutive golden duck, and the succeeding Hardik Pandya failed to provide the finishing touches despite a 40 off as many deliveries.