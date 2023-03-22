IND vs AUS | Twitter shocked at Rohit Sharma's abusive rant berating 'foolish' Kuldeep Yadav

However, despite Yadav's success, the left-arm wrist spinner was involved in a few hairy moments with skipper Rohit Sharma during the encounter. The altercations began in the 25th over when the bowler got rid of David Warner bringing Alex Carey to the crease. The wicket-keeper batter failed to read a googly on his first ball and the ball thumped into his pads in front of the stumps albeit the umpire claimed there was too much turn for the ball to be hitting the leg pole. Rohit thought otherwise and was insistent on going upstairs only for Yadav to shoot down any conversations about a possible DRS. Even so, replays showed the verdict to be the umpire's call with the margins much closer than what Kuldeep seemed to believe.