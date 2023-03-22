IND vs AUS | Twitter shocked at Rohit Sharma's abusive rant berating 'foolish' Kuldeep Yadav
Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav shared several heated moments on the field on Wednesday|
Getty
When the stakes are high, situations can get heated and spiral out of control for even the most experienced veterans. Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, became the latest victim of heated affairs as he experienced a brief meltdown on Wednesday after Kuldeep Yadav seemingly wasted a DRS review.
India proved to be clinical with the ball in the deciding third ODI against Australia at Chepauk on Wednesday as the hosts restricted the Men in Yellow to a score of 269. The visitors threatened to take the game away with the bat the way they cruised to 61/0 in the powerplay but three quick wickets by Hardik Pandya changed the game's complexion. Kuldeep Yadav maintained the pressure in the middle overs, scalping three wickets himself, ensuring even a brief outburst at the death was only enough for Australia to tally a competitive score and nothing more.
However, despite Yadav's success, the left-arm wrist spinner was involved in a few hairy moments with skipper Rohit Sharma during the encounter. The altercations began in the 25th over when the bowler got rid of David Warner bringing Alex Carey to the crease. The wicket-keeper batter failed to read a googly on his first ball and the ball thumped into his pads in front of the stumps albeit the umpire claimed there was too much turn for the ball to be hitting the leg pole. Rohit thought otherwise and was insistent on going upstairs only for Yadav to shoot down any conversations about a possible DRS. Even so, replays showed the verdict to be the umpire's call with the margins much closer than what Kuldeep seemed to believe.
Things truly came to a boil in the 39th over with Carey the batsman again. The South Australian stretched his leg outside the off-stump to deal with a viciously spinning Yadav delivery but failed to get his bat down in time. While the Indian players went up for a feeble appeal, Yadav seemed convinced the umpire was wrong and repeatedly signalled Rohit to take a DRS. The skipper initially laughed away the request even as KL Rahul walked away indicating his thoughts on the matter but at the very last second gave in to Kuldeep's persistence. However, immediately after, some utterance by the bowler seemed to massively irk the skipper, provoking him to blurt out a tirade of expletives.
Replays showed the impact itself was outside off stump, further leading Rohit into an anger-filled rant. The cameras even captured the Mumbaikar rhetorically questioning whether Kuldeep Yadav had any brains, much to the amusement of Twiteratti.
