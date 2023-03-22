Reports | Shreyas Iyer likely to miss IPL and the WTC final due to recurring lower back injury
(BCCI)
According to a report published by TOI, Shreyas Iyer will be out of action for four to five months due to a recurring lower back injury. The report states that the batter is likely to undergo back surgery and thus will miss the IPL as well as the World Test Championship final against Australia.
Ahead of the IPL 2023, which is set to begin on March 31, Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered a major blow with skipper Shreyas Iyer all set to miss the tournament. According to a report by TOI, the Indian batter will be away from action for four to five months as he will undergo back surgery and will miss the final of the World Test Championship as well. Iyer was set to lead the franchise in the IPL but the recent development might compel KKR to name a new captain in a few days.
The batter will be now in a race to return for the World Cup which is scheduled to be played in October-November.
"Iyer has been advised to for surgery. He is keen to get operated by a specialist in London, but if there is a decent option in India, then the surgery could take place here also,” the source revealed to TOI.
Shreyas had consulted doctor Abhay Nene who is an expert with Bombay and Lilavati hospitals in Mumbai. The report further revealed that he is trying Ayurvedic treatment for his injured back.