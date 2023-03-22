Reports | Shreyas Iyer likely to miss IPL and the WTC final due to recurring lower back injury

Ahead of the IPL 2023, which is set to begin on March 31, Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered a major blow with skipper Shreyas Iyer all set to miss the tournament. According to a report by TOI, the Indian batter will be away from action for four to five months as he will undergo back surgery and will miss the final of the World Test Championship as well. Iyer was set to lead the franchise in the IPL but the recent development might compel KKR to name a new captain in a few days.