Reports | World Cup 2023 likely to be scheduled between October 5 and November 19

With the busy scheduling of the cricketing events, an ICC event is held almost yearly; this time, the ODI World Cup is set to be played. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the 2023 ODI World Cup will kick off on October 5 while the competition will conclude on November 19. The tournament will be played in India and the report states that the BCCI has shortlisted 12 venues for the World Cup fixtures.

The final of the showpiece event is to be hosted by Ahmedabad while the other shortlisted cities are Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, and Mumbai. The tournament will include 48 matches across the 46-day period.

“The 2023 ODI World Cup is likely to start on October 5 and end on November 19. ESPNcricinfo has also learned that BCCI, the host for the 10-team marquee event, has shortlisted at least a dozen venues, with the final scheduled to be at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad,” the report stated.

The delay in finalizing the venue is due to the complications posed by the monsoon season receding at different points in different parts of India. ICC usually announces the schedule at least a year in advance but the wait to get necessary approvals from the Indian government hasn’t allowed them to do so. The tax exemption and the issue of visas for the Pakistan team remain the two key issues.