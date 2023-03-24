WPL, UPW vs MI | Twitter in awe of Issy Wong for claiming honour of first ever WPL hattrick

The English pacer had already struck once in her first over and was handed the ball for her second spell in the 13th over. Wong started off with an accurate yorker to make a statement and followed it up with another attempt at hitting the black hole. Even though she failed the second time around, the well-settled Kiran Navgire could only dispatch the full-toss uptil Sciver-Brunt at the deep midwicket boundary, thus returning to the pavilion for a valiant 43 off just 27 deliveries. Simran Shaikh walked in next and Wong chose a cross-seamed full delivery to greet her first up. The batter was completely deceived by the ball's pace and attempt, and ended up missing the ball altogether as it rattled into his stumps.