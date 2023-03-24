WPL, UPW vs MI | Twitter in awe of Issy Wong for claiming honour of first ever WPL hattrick
An ecstatic Issy Wong after bagging the WPL's maiden hattrick|
BCCI
Hattricks in cricket are always exciting, given the anticipation that builds around that third ball with everyone aware of what's at stake, and an unprecedented one makes the deal even sweeter. Issy Wong cemented her name in the WPL history books by scalping the league's first-ever hattrick.
Mumbai Indians dominated proceedings throughout their playoff encounter against UP Warriorz at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Friday, inching closer to setting up a final against Delhi Capitals to claim the Women's Premier League Trophy. After setting a mammoth target of 183 on the back of a sensation 38-ball unbeaten 72 by Natalie Sciver-Brunt, the hosts had already restricted the Warriorz to 94/8 at the time of writing with just five overs to go. The visitors' collapse was largely triggered by a sensational Issy Wong over which featured the first-ever hattrick in the tournament's history.
The English pacer had already struck once in her first over and was handed the ball for her second spell in the 13th over. Wong started off with an accurate yorker to make a statement and followed it up with another attempt at hitting the black hole. Even though she failed the second time around, the well-settled Kiran Navgire could only dispatch the full-toss uptil Sciver-Brunt at the deep midwicket boundary, thus returning to the pavilion for a valiant 43 off just 27 deliveries. Simran Shaikh walked in next and Wong chose a cross-seamed full delivery to greet her first up. The batter was completely deceived by the ball's pace and attempt, and ended up missing the ball altogether as it rattled into his stumps.
The pressure was on purple-cap holder Sophie Ecclestone to deny Wong the rare hattrick but the spinner was no good in her attempt. Wong stuck with the full delivery with the ball just nipping back in slightly, enough to beat the willow's sweet spot and send the stumps flying after taking an inside edge from the bat. The crowd roared as one as soon as the third wicket fell while the bowler wheeled away in celebration, her arms spread out like an aeroplane. The big screen read an emphatic 'Wong on Song' as Twiteratti joined in as well to celebrate the milestone.
First hattrick!
March 24, 2023
What we witnessed
March 24, 2023
Emotions out
Issy Wong gets the first ever Hat-Trick of WPL!!! I am screaming, I am crying! This is🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥💯 #WPL2023 HISTORY!!!! Wong on the SONG!💙💙— Dollar (Muskan Kathuria) (@dollar180998) March 24, 2023
On fire!
FIRST HAT-TRICK IN WPL.— Dhairya Jani (@DhairyaJani1) March 24, 2023
WONGHGGG 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@Wongi95 #WPL2023 #MIvUPW #Wong
First one, first season
ISSY WONG took First HAT-TRICK of this first WPL !!— RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) March 24, 2023
What a bowl @Wongi95
First season of this WPL is simply amazing.#IssyWong #MIvUPW#RjAlok
Wong wong!
Wongggggg 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️💃💃💃🥳💃💃 #Hattrick 💃💃💃 #WPL #MI 💙 ❤️ #MIvUPW— Priya (@radha763) March 24, 2023
Will never forget
The first hat-trick of the inaugural #WPL goes to England and #MumbaiIndians quick Issy Wong, in the Eliminator, with her England team-mate Ecclestone becoming the third wicket.— Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) March 24, 2023
What a night for Wong and #MI!
DY Patil Stadium erupts as Wong tees off in celebration 🔥#MIvUPW
In finals definately!
Hat-trick for Issy Wong to seal Mumbai's place in the finale. Btw, do follow her 🤩 #mivupw #WPL— Arjun (@ofdwaparyug) March 24, 2023
Like World cup finals
Atmosphere in the stadium is no less than any World Cup Finals! Incredible!#WPL #WPL2023— Sandesh (@sandymys) March 24, 2023
Deserved
Issy Wong!!!!! Been outstanding all through the tournament and now a hattrick! 🔥 🔥 🔥 #MumbaiIndians #WPL— Chirag Narasimiah (@chigga93) March 24, 2023