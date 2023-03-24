More Options

WPL, UPW vs MI | Twitter in awe of Issy Wong for claiming honour of first ever WPL hattrick

WPL, UPW vs MI | Twitter in awe of Issy Wong for claiming honour of first ever WPL hattrick

162

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

An ecstatic Issy Wong after bagging the WPL's maiden hattrick

|

BCCI

Hattricks in cricket are always exciting, given the anticipation that builds around that third ball with everyone aware of what's at stake, and an unprecedented one makes the deal even sweeter. Issy Wong cemented her name in the WPL history books by scalping the league's first-ever hattrick.

Mumbai Indians dominated proceedings throughout their playoff encounter against UP Warriorz at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Friday, inching closer to setting up a final against Delhi Capitals to claim the Women's Premier League Trophy. After setting a mammoth target of 183 on the back of a sensation 38-ball unbeaten 72 by Natalie Sciver-Brunt, the hosts had already restricted the Warriorz to 94/8 at the time of writing with just five overs to go. The visitors' collapse was largely triggered by a sensational Issy Wong over which featured the first-ever hattrick in the tournament's history.

The English pacer had already struck once in her first over and was handed the ball for her second spell in the 13th over. Wong started off with an accurate yorker to make a statement and followed it up with another attempt at hitting the black hole. Even though she failed the second time around, the well-settled Kiran Navgire could only dispatch the full-toss uptil Sciver-Brunt at the deep midwicket boundary, thus returning to the pavilion for a valiant 43 off just 27 deliveries. Simran Shaikh walked in next and Wong chose a cross-seamed full delivery to greet her first up. The batter was completely deceived by the ball's pace and attempt, and ended up missing the ball altogether as it rattled into his stumps. 

The pressure was on purple-cap holder Sophie Ecclestone to deny Wong the rare hattrick but the spinner was no good in her attempt. Wong stuck with the full delivery with the ball just nipping back in slightly, enough to beat the willow's sweet spot and send the stumps flying after taking an inside edge from the bat. The crowd roared as one as soon as the third wicket fell while the bowler wheeled away in celebration, her arms spread out like an aeroplane. The big screen read an emphatic 'Wong on Song' as Twiteratti joined in as well to celebrate the milestone.

First hattrick!

What we witnessed

Emotions out

On fire!

First one, first season

Wong wong!

Will never forget

In finals definately!

Like World cup finals

Deserved

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all