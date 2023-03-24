WPL, UPW vs MI | Twitter lauds Mumbai for brushing past UP by 72-runs to set up final against Delhi

The franchise was even more lethal with the ball as they kept scalping wickets at regular intervals. Having lost skipper Alyssa Healy and fellow opener Shweta Sehrawat cheaply, the side was handed a major blow when maverick all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was caught short off the crease courtesy of some brilliant fielding by Amanjot Kaur. Already down to 21/3 after 4.1 overs, the Lucknow-based franchise was offered some hope by a counterattacking Kiran Navgire innings. The Indian batter recorded the second-longest six of the tournament so far during her 27-ball 43 but her eventual dismissal triggered a giant collapse for the team. A history-making Issy Wong hattrick, the first ever in WPL, saw the side crumble from 84/4 to 84/7, and the hosts eventually wrapped up proceedings to reinstate their title of favourites for the trophy.