WPL, UPW vs MI | Twitter slams third umpire for falling victim to the dark side of slo-mo replays

Real-time and the usual slow-motion replays showed there was a clear gap between Sarvani's hands and the surface, thereby bringing the visitors confidence. However, the third umpire had a closer look and extremely zoomed-up images of the incident showed the fielder might have slightly brushed her fingers against the grass. However, the ball was safely clutched in her hands with three fingers under the ball. Even so, despite the lack of conclusive proof, the umpire decided to base his decision on the extremely blurred images that lay in front of him and declared the batter to be not out, much to UP's frustration. Even though Matthews fell shortly after for a run-a-ball 26 to leave the side at 69/2 after 9.1 overs, Twiteratti was irked all the same