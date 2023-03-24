WPL, UPW vs MI | Twitter slams third umpire for falling victim to the dark side of slo-mo replays
Hayley Matthews survived by a whisker on Friday|
BCCI
In football, the saying goes everything looks worse in slow motion and the adage found its way to cricket too on Friday. UP Warriorz had managed to dismiss courtesy of a brilliant catch, only for the third umpire to conclude the ball had touched the ground after a few blurry replays.
Mumbai Indians seized the momentum of the game early on in the innings against UP Warriorz at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, with a place in the final against Delhi Capitals at stake. Opener Yastika Bhatia set a good foundation with her 18-ball 21 while Hayley Matthews kept the scoreboard ticking at the other end, taking the side to 46/1 at the end of the powerplay. The West Indian, having a global reputation of being a destructive batter capable of dismantling any opposition, had started to look increasingly comfortable as she settled in but seemed to throw away her wicket in the ninth over, only for the third umpire to save her the blushes.
The wily Deepti Sharma had the ball in hand and knowing that the batter needed to accelerate, she lured her into playing a big shot on the legside where a fielder was stationed. Matthews failed to get the best connection with the ball but fielder Anjali Sarvani was placed deeper alongside the boundary ropes, thus requiring her to make a sprint to complete the catch. The Indian pacer proved to be up to the task and threw in a last-minute lunge to grasp the ball a few inches off the ground. An emphatic Sarvani raised her finger in celebration while her ecstatic teammates huddled around her but the umpire decided to confirm whether the catch was taken completely.
Real-time and the usual slow-motion replays showed there was a clear gap between Sarvani's hands and the surface, thereby bringing the visitors confidence. However, the third umpire had a closer look and extremely zoomed-up images of the incident showed the fielder might have slightly brushed her fingers against the grass. However, the ball was safely clutched in her hands with three fingers under the ball. Even so, despite the lack of conclusive proof, the umpire decided to base his decision on the extremely blurred images that lay in front of him and declared the batter to be not out, much to UP's frustration. Even though Matthews fell shortly after for a run-a-ball 26 to leave the side at 69/2 after 9.1 overs, Twiteratti was irked all the same
Third umpiring bunder?
What was that?
Blind and stupid
The tv umpire is blind and stupid, very bad decision. Every such umpire must be kicked out of the panel asap, b/c it makes the game so unfair in such crucial knockout match. The game must be totally handed over to technology rather than such dumb umpires. #WPL #UPWvMI— Ankit (@JerryAnkitIN) March 24, 2023
Questions around
Wpl eliminator match is fixed by Mumbai Indians owner, clearly Hayley Matthews is out and no one is there to question. Open your eyes @BCCI— Rantej Singh (@Rantej17) March 24, 2023
Pathetic umpiring!
So apparently umpires leaving no stones unturned to give an unfair advantage to Mumbai Indians!! That was a clear as day catch!! Pathetic umpiring!! #WPL #UPWvMI— Chandler! 🇮🇳 (@TheRainPoet) March 24, 2023
RIP umpiring
It was OUT !!— Shohini Sarkar (@sohinissd007) March 24, 2023
Anjali took an amazing catch 👏
What the hell 😱
RIP 3rd Umpire #WPL #WPL2023
Clean than ever!
That was clean catch #WPL— DIL-SCOOP (@Dilscoop1718) March 24, 2023
Really bad decision
That was out yar!!!! 😤 Fingers never touched the ground 😡 Bad decision by the third umpire ❌#AnjaliSarvani #DeeptiSharma #AlyssaHealy #HayleyMatthews #UPWarriorzUttarDega #UPVsMI #WPL— Jyoti Sharma 🇮🇳 (@sm1morepolite1) March 24, 2023
Worst thing ever
INDIAN UMPIRES ARE WORST THING TO HAVE HAPPENED TO CRICKET.— Tanmay (@StanCric) March 24, 2023
Just when you think, Nitin Menon is their king, another one turns up with a bigger shithousery 🤬 #wpl #mivupw
Shocking!
#wpl terrible umpiring decision . It was a clean catch . Shocking .— jane tymon (@jane_tymon) March 24, 2023