More Options

PAK vs AFG | Twitter trolls Pakistan as Afghanistan shock them with maiden win

PAK vs AFG | Twitter trolls Pakistan as Afghanistan shock them with maiden win

3

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Afghanistan won by six wickets against Pakistan in the first T20I

|

(Afghanstan Cricket)

Pakistan are often at the center of criticism for their actions on the field and they were once again trolled on social media for suffering a shocking defeat against Afghanistan. In a low-scoring affair, Afghanistan registered their maiden T20I win over Pakistan with a margin of six wickets.

The first T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and Afghanistan produced an exciting contest with the latter winning the fixture. Pakistan batted first and were restricted to 92/9 in the first innings courtesy of brilliant bowling from the opposition bowlers. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, and Mohammad Nabi picked a couple of wickets each in a low-scoring affair. Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Rashid Khan both contributed with a single wicket each.  

While chasing the target, Afghanistan were reduced to 45/4 at one stage but Mohammad Nabi ensured a smooth journey ahead. Nabi scored unbeaten 38 runs from 38 balls and lead the team to a six-wicket win. It was the first time that Afghanistan defeated Pakistan in a T20I game after locking horns on three occasions and so they expressed their joy after the conclusion of the match. 

Twitter also took note of the incident and trolled Pakistan for its disappointing performance against Afghanistan on the social media platform. 

Finished off in style

Unbelievable!

Might have been worst

Sad Naseem

History created

Loved Nabi finish

Historic win

Great achievement

Fliped things around

Landslide win!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all