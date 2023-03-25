PAK vs AFG | Twitter trolls Pakistan as Afghanistan shock them with maiden win
Afghanistan won by six wickets against Pakistan in the first T20I|
Pakistan are often at the center of criticism for their actions on the field and they were once again trolled on social media for suffering a shocking defeat against Afghanistan. In a low-scoring affair, Afghanistan registered their maiden T20I win over Pakistan with a margin of six wickets.
The first T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and Afghanistan produced an exciting contest with the latter winning the fixture. Pakistan batted first and were restricted to 92/9 in the first innings courtesy of brilliant bowling from the opposition bowlers. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, and Mohammad Nabi picked a couple of wickets each in a low-scoring affair. Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Rashid Khan both contributed with a single wicket each.
While chasing the target, Afghanistan were reduced to 45/4 at one stage but Mohammad Nabi ensured a smooth journey ahead. Nabi scored unbeaten 38 runs from 38 balls and lead the team to a six-wicket win. It was the first time that Afghanistan defeated Pakistan in a T20I game after locking horns on three occasions and so they expressed their joy after the conclusion of the match.
Twitter also took note of the incident and trolled Pakistan for its disappointing performance against Afghanistan on the social media platform.
Finished off in style
Winning Moments - From another angle 🤩— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 24, 2023
Watch the winning shot of @MohammadNabi007 from another angle as the big man sealed a historic win for Afghanistan. 🔥🤩💪#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvPAK | #LobaBaRangRawri pic.twitter.com/0ljFSbwi8H
Unbelievable!
بریا مو مبارک شه 🇦🇫🇦🇫🇦🇫— Bakhtyar Alkozai (@Bakhtoo143) March 25, 2023
د نورو لوبو د ګټلو په هیله
🇦🇫🇦🇫🇦🇫#Afghanistan #AFGvsPAK #PAKvAFG #افغانستان pic.twitter.com/gmpE21oyhh
Might have been worst
We miss this one in yesterday's match ,😁😝😅#AFGvsPAK #AfghanAtalan #AFGvPAK2023 pic.twitter.com/NHLMWBiwsM— Ibrahimović 🇦🇫 (@ibrahimovic1375) March 25, 2023
Sad Naseem
How I’m gonna sleep knowing Naseem shah is sad tonight— shirzad 🇦🇫 (@pahtana_peghla) March 24, 2023
😂☕️Pakistan ☕️😂 #AFGvsPAK #AfghanAtalan pic.twitter.com/PKhmzGX8xb
History created
#Afghanistan beat Pakistan for the first time in a T20. Afghan superior bowling was too hot for #Pakistan’s young batters to handle.— Bashir Ahmad Gwakh (@bashirgwakh) March 24, 2023
Cool @MohammadNabi007 was calm chasing that small but tense target.#AfgvsPak was played in good spirit which is good for the #cricket. pic.twitter.com/b7nsJjdIWK
Loved Nabi finish
The finishing I was Asking for ❤️🇦🇫— Edrees اختر 🪐 (@ed__ak) March 24, 2023
Love you Nabi ❤️🇦🇫#AFGvsPAK ❤️🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/3nZTZttiP5
Historic win
Afghanistan fans celebrating the historic win against Pakistan in Sharjah Cricket Stadium. #Pakistan #Afghanistan #PakvsAfg #AfgvsPak #Ihsanullah #Imad pic.twitter.com/rGVXxct4Yx— World Times (@WorldTimesWT) March 24, 2023
Great achievement
Most congratulation @ACBofficials well played @Mujeeb_R88 @MohammadNabi007 @fazalfarooqi10 big achievement & you mad history#AfghanAtalan#AFGvsPAK #Congratulations— Hamidullah Darman (@hamiddarman77) March 25, 2023
Fliped things around
New Zealand is doing to Sri Lanka what Afghanistan did to Pakistan yesterday 😬 #AFGvsPAK #PAKvAFG #NZvSL #SLvNZ #NZvsSL #SLvsNZ #AFGvPAK2023 #PakvsAfg— The Stump Mic (@thestumpmics) March 25, 2023
Landslide win!
Landslide victory #AFGvsPAK— Pankit Mehta (@pankitloves) March 25, 2023
I salute and bow down on their charisma. Winning is important and winning people's heart of their nation is landslide.
