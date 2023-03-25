PAK vs AFG | Twitter trolls Pakistan as Afghanistan shock them with maiden win

The first T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and Afghanistan produced an exciting contest with the latter winning the fixture. Pakistan batted first and were restricted to 92/9 in the first innings courtesy of brilliant bowling from the opposition bowlers. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, and Mohammad Nabi picked a couple of wickets each in a low-scoring affair. Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Rashid Khan both contributed with a single wicket each.