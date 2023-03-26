Twitter congratulates Mumbai Indians for winning inaugural WPL with nerve-racking win over Delhi Capitals

Coming to chase, Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews departed cheaply to keep the Capitals in the hunt. However, Harmanpreet and Nat Sciver-Brunt steadied the ship, forging a 72-run partnership for the third wicket before Amelia Kerr played a breezy eight-ball 14 to take the game away from the Capitals. Led by Marizanne Kapp, the Capitals' bowling attack tried as much as they could, but the target was not enough to successfully defend.