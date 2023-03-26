More Options

Twitter congratulates Mumbai Indians for winning inaugural WPL with nerve-racking win over Delhi Capitals

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets.

(WPL Twitter)

Mumbai Indians held their nerves till the end on Sunday to emerge victorious in the Women’s Premier League final as they defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. Nat Sciver-Brunt made headlines by hitting an unbeaten 55-ball 60 to see off the target of 132 with only three balls to spare.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians, who began Women’s Premier League (WPL) with five victories on the trot, ended up winning the tournament on Sunday at Brabourne Stadium. The home side restricted Delhi Capitals to 131/9, which could have been lesser had Shikha Pandey (27* off 17 balls) and Radha Yadav (27* off 12 balls) not stitched an unbroken 60-run stand for the last wicket. 

Hayley Matthews returned excellent figures of 4-2-5-3, while Amelia Kerr and Issy Wong shared five wickets. Meg Lanning top-scored for the Capitals with 35 off 29 balls, while the rest of the star-studded batting unit made little contributions.

Coming to chase, Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews departed cheaply to keep the Capitals in the hunt. However, Harmanpreet and Nat Sciver-Brunt steadied the ship, forging a 72-run partnership for the third wicket before Amelia Kerr played a breezy eight-ball 14 to take the game away from the Capitals. Led by Marizanne Kapp, the Capitals' bowling attack tried as much as they could, but the target was not enough to successfully defend.

