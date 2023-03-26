WPL, DC vs MI | Twitter reacts to furious Meg Lanning covering her mouth following horrible mixup

It was the fourth ball of the 12th over when Jonassen punched Hayley Matthews to cover and decided to take a single. The ball went straight to Amanjot Kaur’s hands, and there was no communication whatsoever between the two Aussies. Lanning knew there was no single in that shot, yet she ran to complete it. But the throw from Amanjot was so accurate that it went straight to keeper Yastika Bhatia’s big gloves, and when she broke the stumps, Lanning was way short of the crease.