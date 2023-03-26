More Options

WPL, DC vs MI | Twitter reacts to furious Meg Lanning covering her mouth following horrible mixup

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Lanning scored 35 off 29 balls in the WPL final.

Great batters rarely fail in big events, but if they lose wickets due to their partners’ mistakes, things get heated up. Such is Meg Lanning, who was in charge in the WPL final, but an awful mixup with Jess Jonassen forced her to lose her prized wicket, leading her to walk off the field with anger.

The final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), taking place at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, is turning out to be a one-sided affair. Delhi Capitals, who directly qualified for the final after topping the table, have shown little fight against Mumbai Indians in the first half of the contest, as the former are left reeling on 79/7 in 15.1 overs at the time of writing.

Since opting to bat, the Capitals lost wickets in regular intervals as skipper Meg Lanning received little support from the other end. Lanning, who turned 31 today, was the only one who looked dangerous among the Capitals batters until a dreadful miscommunication with her countrymate Jess Jonassen led her to leave the field with anger.

It was the fourth ball of the 12th over when Jonassen punched Hayley Matthews to cover and decided to take a single. The ball went straight to Amanjot Kaur’s hands, and there was no communication whatsoever between the two Aussies. Lanning knew there was no single in that shot, yet she ran to complete it. But the throw from Amanjot was so accurate that it went straight to keeper Yastika Bhatia’s big gloves, and when she broke the stumps, Lanning was way short of the crease.

Jonassen had hands on her head when she saw Lanning could not make it to the crease. She could not even look at her country’s legendary captain, while Lanning, widely known for her ultra-competitive mindset, was so angry about the situation that she covered her mouth while walking off the field to express her frustration after scoring 35 off 29 balls.

