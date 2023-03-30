Reports | Josh Hazlewood set to miss initial stages of IPL 2023 for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the few teams who are yet to win an IPL title and they would be giving their best to lift the trophy this season. However, they have suffered a blow ahead of the season as Josh Hazlewood is set to miss a few of their starting matches in the tournament.

According to a report by cricket.com.au, Josh Hazlewood will miss the start of the IPL as he is yet to recover from the Achilles tendonitis he suffered during the Test series against India.

Hazlewood has battled with several injuries in recent times. Before the start of the India series, he had suffered a side strain and was out for two months The right-arm pacer last played for Australia in the third Test against South Africa in January. In such circumstances, his fitness would be very crucial for Australia as they have the World Test Championship final and the Ashes after the IPL. Hazlewood picked 20 wickets from 12 matches for the franchise and so they will miss him majorly.