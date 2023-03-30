Reports | Josh Hazlewood set to miss initial stages of IPL 2023 for RCB
According to a report published by cricket.com.au, Josh Hazlewood will miss some of the initial games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore as he is yet to recover from Achilles tendonitis. The pacer suffered the injury before the recent Broder-Gavaskar Trophy and was sent back home for recovery.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the few teams who are yet to win an IPL title and they would be giving their best to lift the trophy this season. However, they have suffered a blow ahead of the season as Josh Hazlewood is set to miss a few of their starting matches in the tournament.
According to a report by cricket.com.au, Josh Hazlewood will miss the start of the IPL as he is yet to recover from the Achilles tendonitis he suffered during the Test series against India.
“Josh Hazlewood will miss the initial stages of the Indian Premier League, but remains hopeful of turning out for Royal Challengers Bangalore later in the tournament,” the report stated.
Hazlewood has battled with several injuries in recent times. Before the start of the India series, he had suffered a side strain and was out for two months The right-arm pacer last played for Australia in the third Test against South Africa in January. In such circumstances, his fitness would be very crucial for Australia as they have the World Test Championship final and the Ashes after the IPL. Hazlewood picked 20 wickets from 12 matches for the franchise and so they will miss him majorly.
RCB are scheduled to start their campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 2 at Chinnaswamy Stadium.