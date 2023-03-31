GT vs CSK | Twitter mourns Williamson's knee injury during sensational fielding effort at boundary
Kane Wiliamson hurt his knee while fielding at deep midwicket|
(IPL)
Some cricketers produce excellent fielding efforts time and again and Kane Williamson is also one of the gun fielders in world cricket who takes some glorious catches. However, in the IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings, he hurt himself in a brilliant fielding effort to save six runs.
IPL 2023 kicked off on Friday with Chennai Super Kings taking on Gujarat Titans in the tournament opener. GT have invited CSK to bat first and Ruturaj Gaikwad has written the script for the visitors so far. He has scored a half-century while the wickets are tumbling from the other end. Although Ruuraj’s strokeplay gathered the attention of most of the spectators, Kane Williamson also produced a moment that made cricket fans and especially GT fans react.
Joshua Little was bowling the 13th over of the innings and Ruturaj was facing the third ball of the over. The bowler bowled a slower delivery but the CSK opener read it accurately and whacked it over mid-on. Williamson, who is one of the quality fielders in world cricket was stationed at the position. He leaped at the boundary line and caught the ball in the air. The New Zealand skipper then showed his game awareness throwing the ball inside the boundary line.
However, when he landed on the ground, Williamson hurt his right knee. The injury was so severe that he was helped to his feet by the physios. Although he was to be taken out of the ground eventually, Williamson saved two runs for his team converting a probable six into four runs. Twitteratis also took note of the incident and expressed mixed reactions on the social media platform. Some of them mourned for the kind of injury Williamson suffered while some criticised him for putting so much on the line to save just two runs.
