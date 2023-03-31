IPL 2023, GT vs CSK | Twitter trolls Conway-Stokes pair for awarding gift with their fielding efforts

After Gill was dismissed in the 15th over, CSK had a chance to exert pressure on the opposition by bowling in tight areas. They had almost hindered the momentum of the chasing side but a blunder from the fielders boosted the confidence of Vijay Shankar. Mitchell Santner was bowling the 16th over of the innings and he bowled a slow delivery outside off to the batter. Shankar smashed it along the ground between extra cover and long off. Both the fielder ran toward the ball but decided not to dive for the ball assuming that the other field will go for it. Due to such a moment of utter confusion and chaos, the ball ran toward the boundary line while Devon Conway and Ben Stokes were looking at each other’s faces.