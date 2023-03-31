More Options

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK | Twitter trolls Conway-Stokes pair for awarding gift with their fielding efforts

Chennai Super Kings suffered a defeat against Gujarat Titans

Magnificent fielding efforts often culminate in game-changing moments but poor fielding efforts can also help an under pressure opposition free themselves, CSK suffered the same experience when Ben Stokes and Devon Conway’s miscommunication at the boundary line leaked four extra runs.

The opening fixture of the IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans has been an exhilarating one so far with the latter needing 30 runs from the last three overs. CSK posted a total of 178/7 in the first innings riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s half-century. Shubhman Gill played a crucial role for GT in the second innings with a knock of 63 runs but they lost wickets from the other end. 

After Gill was dismissed in the 15th over, CSK had a chance to exert pressure on the opposition by bowling in tight areas. They had almost hindered the momentum of the chasing side but a blunder from the fielders boosted the confidence of Vijay Shankar. Mitchell Santner was bowling the 16th over of the innings and he bowled a slow delivery outside off to the batter. Shankar smashed it along the ground between extra cover and long off. Both the fielder ran toward the ball but decided not to dive for the ball assuming that the other field will go for it. Due to such a moment of utter confusion and chaos, the ball ran toward the boundary line while Devon Conway and Ben Stokes were looking at each other’s faces. 

Twitterati also noticed the incident and trolled the duo for leaking four extra runs. 

