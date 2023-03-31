IPL 2023 | Gujarat Titans – Eyes on rare double to shut shop on ‘fluke’ allegations

India at the 1983 World Cup, Leicester City in the 2015/16 Premier League, Greece at the 2004 Euros – all these unlikely triumphs had two things in common. Firstly, all the variables questioned at the start of the tournament evolving into constants in the team’s success by stepping up to the plate right when the situation demanded them to; secondly, a charismatic captain hollering out orders and delivering rousing team speeches to keep spirits intact en route a majestic run to glory. Add to that list Gujarat Titans at the IPL 2022. No one gave the league’s newest franchise even a distant shot at the tile, discarding their credentials even before a ball was bowled. Lo and behold, Hardik Pandya and the team management assembled a core that looked tame on paper but roared like Titans on the field, claiming the crown in style. The team ended up having eight different Man of the Matches across the length of the season, the second-most in the history of the Indian Premier League.

The side’s triumph, however, bore imprints of an unconventional formula riding on a sea of luck. Gujarat ended up with 12 victories in 16 games last season, topping the table with 20 points. Interestingly enough, eight of those victories came while chasing while three of the four losses were inflicted while the side was defending a score. The breakdown makes sense given the batting unit the franchise had and the way it was perfectly moulded for finishing off games – easily their strongest suit throughout the season.

At the top of the order, Gujarat acquired sensation Shubman Gill as a marquee player and the former KKR star instantly owned the role with his flamboyance. The youngster struck 483 runs while averaging 34.50 and having a strike rate of 130-plus, securing the team the fourth-best record in the powerplays with an average score of 47/1. To succeed him in the batting order were Hardik Pandya and David Miller, both of whom had unprecedented IPL seasons. The former transformed himself into an anchor and ended up tallying a team-high 487 runs at a brilliant average of 44.27. As for Miller, the Proteas had his best IPL season to date, averaging 68.71 for his 481 runs. More importantly, the veteran upped his strike rate of around 120 in the past six seasons to over 140 in 2022, allowing the other natural anchors to play organically. As a result, Gujarat Titans were not only just the second team to have three batsmen with 450-plus runs but also lost the least wickets of all teams between overs 7 and 15. Such a clinical middle-overs display set the base for a blockbuster finish at the end, with a host of power-hitters capable of going gung-ho in the form of Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan and Miller-Pandya themselves. The Titans were only one of three teams to average over 50 runs in the last five overs, only bettered by Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals.

Yet, despite their batting plaudits, it was the efficient bowling of Gujarat that essentially won them the title. In Mohammed Shami they found as good a powerplay specialist as available, as the Indian spearhead’s 11 scalps in the first six overs were the highest in the 2022 edition of the tournament alongside Chennai Super Kings’ Mukesh Chaudhary. As a result, the CVC Capital-owned franchise had the fourth-best bowling powerplay record in the tournament, conceding 46 runs on average. However, what truly set them apart was their abilities at the death. Rashid Khan somehow managed to exceed the already-astronomical expectations from him, restricting the opposition to a meagre 5.92 runs an over while averaging an unreal 8.88 for his 8 scalps between overs 16 and 20. The Titans conceded a paltry 43 runs on average at the death, a good three runs short of the next-best Mumbai Indians and 13 runs clear of the worst-performing Lucknow Super Giants death bowling unit.

However, the team was far from perfect, as is always a given in any franchise tournament in the world. While the likes of Gill, Pandya and Miller provided great stability, the trio also struggled in switching gears in the middle overs on numerous occasions. Gujarat had the third-least runs in the middle overs in IPL 2022, which further paved the way to the second-lowest average first-innings total in the league stage of the tournament. Additionally, the team gravely lacked strike bowlers who could wield their magic between overs 7 and 15, taking the least wickets of all teams in the timeframe. While the argument that the team could afford to play thus due to the death bowling arsenal at their disposal certainly holds water, no room for improvement should be slid under the bed.

And boy has Gujarat taken that philosophy to heart. The franchise retained trust in the bunch that buoyed them to a maiden title triumph in their debut season, the only major names that they let go of being Jason Roy and Lockie Ferguson. However, the side did more than enough to make up for it at the 2023 mini-auction. With Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade, two traditional middle-order batters, occupying the side’s top three, the Titans got a proven anchor in the form of Kane Williamson. Despite the Kiwi’s shambolic 2022 seasonal, there is little doubt over the batter’s ability to own the league as he has done in the past, especially now that he is approaching his gung-ho phase free from the burdens of captaincy. As for his departed compatriot Ferguson, GT decided to acquire an unlikely replacement in Irish pacer Josh Little. Even though he lacks experience at the highest level, the seamer proved himself capable of clashing against the best at the recent World T20s and given the franchise’s history in identifying potential breakout stars, Little might end up being a key cog in the team’s success in 2023.

Further, to solve the middle-overs bowling conundrum while further bolstering their menace at the death, the side has roped in Odean Smith to come into play for games that demand his services. The West Indian could also serve as a backup for Hardik Pandya should the skipper need workload management across the 14-game league stage. Lastly, the up-and-coming Shivam Mavi has once again been placed faith in by a team with Gujarat potentially signing him as a backup for their starting pacer Yash Dayal, who impressed last season with 11 scalps.

Gujarat will be further buoyed by returning to the venue of their triumph in the summit clash, a state-of-the-art home facility in Motera. With the privilege to call the biggest stadium in the world their home, the Titans can expect unparalleled support and atmosphere at their colosseum in the seven matches they play there in the league stage. The number of pitches that the Narendra Modi Stadium has would further help the team pick and choose as per the opponent at hand or their own available choices for team selection, handing them yet another unique advantage over the rivals. Generally, the ground in Motera has either been hugely favourable for slow bowlers or been flat as a highway, both circumstances for which Gujarat are aptly prepared, especially now with the introduction of the Impact Player rule.

In their reserves, Gujarat Titans have specialist personnel such as Mohit Sharma and new signing Srikar Bharat who can be brought into play whenever the team falls short in one department. Be it, for instance, replacing Wriddhiman Saha once he is dismissed with Bharat or bringing on the Indian wicket-keeper batter for Mohammed Shami after he has done his job in the powerplay, Similarly, the likes of Pradeep Sangwan can be used when the team requires an extra attacking option with the ball, substituting him in place of a Rahul Tewatia or even a Shubman Gill. Domestic stars like Abhinav Manohar could well be hoping for the Impact Player rule to provide them with opportunities to shine, further increasing the competitive spirit of the squad.

Thus, a championship-winning side with all its winning formulas in place, Gujarat Titans have only become bigger and better ahead of the IPL 2023. It would be foolish to not label them as favourites for the title yet again, given the prowess they showcased last year. Moreover, Rashid Khan has only improved his form of late, Hardik Pandya has gone on to take the reins of the Men in Blue and become a captaincy veteran while Shubman Gill has cemented himself as the next big thing in world cricket. Should all these forces combine in full force yet again, few would even have a sniff at stopping the Gujarat Titans juggernaut.