IPL 2023 | Mumbai Indians rope in Sandeep Warrier as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement
Sandeep Warrier will repalce Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL 2023|
(Getty Images)
In a recent development, Mumbai Indians have named Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah for IPL 2023. Delhi Capitals have also named Bengal wicket-keeper Abhishek Porel as a replacement for skipper Rishabh Pant who will miss the tournament after suffering a car crash.
With IPL 2023 set to start on Friday, some teams would be missing their key players due to various injuries. Mumbai Indians are one such franchise that will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah as he has been out of action since September 2022 after undergoing back surgery. Ahead of their tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, MI have named Sandeep Warrier as a replacement for Bumrah.
Warrior has featured only in one T20I for India, in 2021, and has 62 wickets to his name from 68 T20s. Warrier played five games for the Kolkata Knight Riders in his only stint in the IPL.
Delhi Capitals are another franchise that would have to bear the absence of skipper Rishabh Pant after he suffered a car accident in February. The wicket-keeper batter is yet to fully recover and thus DC have named Abhishek Porel as his replacement for the season. Porel is yet to make an IPL appearance but is coming on the back of a successful first-class season for Bengal, including a Ranji Trophy runners-up finish.
"Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians named Abhishek Porel and Sandeep Warrier as replacements for Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah respectively for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. While Porel joins DC for INR 20 Lakh, MI have brought Sandeep Warrier on board for INR 50 Lakh,” an official release stated.
🚨 NEWS🚨@DelhiCapitals name Abhishek Porel as Rishabh Pant’s replacement; Sandeep Warrier joins @mipaltan as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023
Details 🔽 #TATAIPL https://t.co/NKrc6oLJrI