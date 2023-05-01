Dhoni’s Retirement Mystery! CSK Coach Stephen Fleming’s unexpected update surprises fans

Stephen Fleming, the head coach of the Chennai Super Kings, has expressed his belief that the renowned wicket-keeper batsman, MS Dhoni, will continue playing professional cricket beyond the current IPL 2023 season. Dhoni's retirement has been a widely discussed topic in the cricketing world, with many speculating that this may be his final season in the lucrative league. However, Fleming's remarks suggest that Dhoni is not yet ready to hang up his boots.

Speculation for Dhoni’s retirement begins

The presence of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans donning the team's iconic yellow colour has become a notable highlight of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, regardless of the location of the matches. These passionate fans not only support their respective city-based teams but also erupt in cheers whenever CSK captain MS Dhoni steps onto the field to bat, frequently chanting his name throughout the games.

Both rival team captains and MS Dhoni himself have recognized the significance of the situation, acknowledging that fans are utilising the opportunity to bid farewell to the 41-year-old former Indian captain. Dhoni had previously stated that he would retire from the IPL only after having the chance to say goodbye to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans at the Chepauk Stadium, given that the team hadn't played there since their title victory in 2018. Now, with CSK returning to their home stadium, Dhoni has the perfect opportunity to fulfil his wish.

What did CSK coach Stephen Fleming say?

Despite the speculation surrounding MS Dhoni's retirement, Stephen Fleming, the former New Zealand cricketer and current coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), stated that Dhoni has not indicated anything about it within the team's dressing room. However, Dhoni himself made a subtle reference to retirement when he mentioned that the fans, who were predominantly clad in yellow, may have come to bid him farewell after the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Stephen Fleming's comments regarding MS Dhoni are expected to have a reassuring effect on fans. The legendary player and coach revealed that Dhoni has shown no inclination or intention to retire from professional cricket. This suggests that Dhoni is likely to continue his career even after the conclusion of IPL 2023.

When asked about whether MSD has said anything to Stephen Fleming about retirement, he stated,

"No, he hasn't indicated anything.”

During the post-match conference after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, MS Dhoni had said that,

“I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd.”

CSK defeated at Chepauk by PBKS

Despite posting a challenging total of 200 runs with MS Dhoni’s iconic two sixes in the last two balls, Chennai Super Kings suffered a four-wicket defeat against the Punjab Kings on April 30 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Prabhsimran Singh set the tone for the visitors with a quickfire 42 off 24 balls, while Liam Livingstone contributed a splendid 40 off 24 deliveries. However, Sri Lankan pacer Matheesa Pathirana's exceptional performance during the death overs kept Punjab from gaining control of the match.

Nevertheless, Jitesh Sharma played a vital role once again, smashing an unbeaten 21 runs off just 10 balls. In a tense final delivery with three runs required, Zimbabwean cricketer Sikandar Raza maintained his composure and secured an incredible victory for the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings. Following this result, Punjab now holds the fifth position on the IPL Points Table with ten points, while Chennai, also with ten points from nine matches, occupies the fourth spot due to a superior run rate.

