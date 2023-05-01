Gloves or Ball? Video sparks debate on Rohit Sharma’s dismissal vs RR

Mumbai Indians secured a remarkable 6-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match. Tim David's impressive display saw him hit three consecutive sixes in the final over, ultimately sealing the win for the five-time champions at Wankhede Stadium. The match marked the 1000th Indian Premier League encounter, and both teams delivered an unforgettable display of continuous action on the field. However, amidst all the drum rolls of victory, it’s Rohit Sharma’s dismissal that has created controversy everywhere.

Rohit Sharma’s dismissal leads to controversy

Sunday's match held extra significance for Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who celebrated his 36th birthday and led the franchise for the 150th time in the lucrative league. However, it wasn't a successful outing for the dynamic opener with the bat, as he was dismissed for a mere 3 runs by Sandeep Sharma on the final delivery of the second over.

Rohit Sharma attempted to create space for himself but unfortunately failed to make contact with the ball as it moved away from him. Consequently, the bails were dislodged, leading to Rohit being declared out by the umpire. However, slow-motion videos capturing Rohit's dismissal quickly spread across social media, revealing that it was not the ball, but rather the gloves of Sanju Samson, that caused the bails to come off.

Watch the viral video here

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma showcased his electrifying skills on the field, making remarkable efforts to save crucial runs for his team within the inner circle. The fans were eagerly anticipating a significant batting performance from him on his 36th birthday, hoping for a big score.

Mumbai Indians are back on the winning track

Rajasthan Royals amassed a formidable total of 212/7 in 20 overs, presenting a challenging target of 213 for the Mumbai Indians. Yashasvi Jaiswal shone with a remarkable inning, smashing 124 runs off 62 balls, including eight sixes and 16 boundaries.

With high hopes from their captain Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians fan anticipated a substantial contribution. However, Rohit's innings concluded prematurely as he managed only three runs off five balls before being dismissed. At the time of his dismissal, the team's score stood at 14/1.

Following Rohit Sharma's unexpected dismissal, Mumbai Indians quickly regained their momentum, thanks to a vital partnership of 64 runs between Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green. Green and Suryakumar Yadav played exceptional innings, each scoring impressive half-centuries, laying the groundwork for an exhilarating victory for MI. The hard-hitting Australian all-rounder, Green, delivered a blistering knock of 44 runs off 26 balls, featuring 4 fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav maintained his excellent form with the bat, smashing 55 runs off just 29 balls, including 8 fours and two sixes.

Meanwhile, in the final stages of the innings, Tim David unleashed a ferocious assault on the bowlers of the Rajasthan Royals, propelling Mumbai Indians to their fourth victory of the season. The 27-year-old batsman displayed immense power and precision, striking 2 boundaries and 5 massive sixes in his unbeaten knock of 45 runs off just 14 balls. His quickfire innings played a pivotal role in securing the win for Mumbai Indians.

Following their impressive six-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals, the Mumbai Indians have climbed to the seventh position in the standings. With four wins from eight matches, they are steadily improving their position. The Mumbai Indians are set to face the Punjab Kings in their upcoming match scheduled for Wednesday, May 3.

