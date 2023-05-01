More Options

IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB | Twitter reacts as muscle pull takes KL Rahul out of field during boundary save

IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB | Twitter reacts as muscle pull takes KL Rahul out of field during boundary save

13

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

KL Rahul was taken out of field after suffering muscle injury

|

(IPL)

Captains play a key role in leading the franchises and the teams might suffer a severe blow when their leaders are ruled out of the action due to certain circumstances. Lucknow Super Giants suffered a similar fate as their skipper KL Rahul was taken out of the field as he sustained a muscle pull.

After choosing to bat first, RCB have orchestrated a good start scoring 32 runs from the first four overs. With a solid opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis at the crease. LSG were aiming to topple one of them. However, the team received a severe blow during the second over of the innings as their captain KL Rahul was taken away from the action while attempting to save four runs.

Marcus Stoinis bowled the last delivery of the second over outside off and du Plessis drove it through the covers. KL Rahul was chasing the ball but he collapsed midway while holding the right leg. It appeared like the LSG captain has sustained a muscle injury and was in a lot of discomfort for a few moments. The physios called out for the stretcher to take Rahul out of the field. 

A couple of team members also helped the opener get up to his feet. He limped to get out of the ground and his teammates helped him to walk. Twitteratis also noted the severity of the situation and reacted to the incident on the social media platform.

That's some serious collapse while fielding!

Sad to see him like this!

He's in lot's of pain!

Lost entirely! Agreed.

Leg injury?

He will bounce back very hard on haters!

Not really

Oh no!!!

That was not at all expected!

Yes!

 

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all