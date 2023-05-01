IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB |Twitter reacts to Kohli and Naveen ul Haq on verge of throwing punches at Ekana
Virat Kohli was seen getting engaged in war of words with Naveen ul Haq|
(IPL)
With the kind of aggression and intent Virat Kohli brings onto the field, he is often seen involved in verbal spats with the players from rival teams. Kohli found himself in a similar kind of situation when he was seen fighting with Naveen ul Haq in a fixture against Lucknow Super Giants.
Even after scoring only a total of 126, Royal Challengers Bangalore pushed the other team into deep trouble taking their wickets at regular intervals. LSG were reduced to 77/8 and RCB’s bowlers were making waves with their super bowling. However, a verbal spat between Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq became the point of attraction for many.
The Indian star batter and the Afghan bowler were seen involved in a war of words between the overs. Both of the men were charing towards each other but Amit Mishra intervened to stop the fight and turn into a brawl. The heated argument between the two cricketers left an impact and the users were quick to express their emotions on social media.
