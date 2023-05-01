More Options

IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB | Twitter trolls umpires as their confusion over DRS turns IPL into gully cricket

IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB | Twitter trolls umpires as their confusion over DRS turns IPL into gully cricket

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

The two umpires had different opinions on the DRS call

|

(IPL)

Umpires are often expected to stand firm by their decisions and it rarely happens when the two officials on the ground come up with different opinions over the same decision. However, the game between LSG and RCB witnessed a bizarre incident as umpires were seen confused over the DRS call.

Opting to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants on their home ground has turned out to be an extremely hard choice by the skipper Faf du Plessis. They managed to get to a total of 120/7 by the end of 19 overs. The struggle of RCB batters came into the limelight but a bizarre occurrence between the two umpires on the field garnered more attention. 

Naveen ul Haq was bowling the 18th over of the innings and he deceived Mahipal Lomror on the fifth ball with a change of pace. The ball hit his pads and so the umpire immediately raised his finger as the fielding team appealed for the dismissal. After a long discussion with Dinesh Karthik, Lomror decided to challenge the decision but a surprising instance was to occur soon. 

As soon as the batter showed a sign for taking review, the leg umpire Sadashiv Iyer told the batters that they have run out of time. However, umpire Anil Kumar Chaudhari who had ruled the batter out handed it upstairs and so RCB’s call to take DRS was accepted. The Twiterrati also witnessed the confusion between the umpires and expressed themselves on social media. 

That's not how you deal with IPL

Everything is seen there!

Big screen shows!

Hahaha!

Yes for sure!

IPL rules are out of box!

Lol!

Hmmm!

They will chase it!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all