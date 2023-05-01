IPL 2023, MI vs RR | Who said what ft. Tim David, Yashasvi Jaiswal
MI beat RR by six wickets on Sunday.|
(BCCI/IPL)
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fine 62-ball 124 went in vain on Sunday as Rajasthan Royals endured a heartbreaking six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in the 1000th IPL game. Tim David was the architect of MI’s outstanding victory: he hit three sixes off the last three balls to chase down a huge 213-run target.
Mumbai Indians scripted a dramatic triumph at Wankhede Stadium against inaugural IPL winner Rajasthan Royals, but that did not help them to go above sixth place on the jam-packed points table. They successfully saw off the all-time highest target at the venue, and Tim David’s unbeaten 14-ball 45, which included Jason Holder thrashing in the final over, helped them to get three with three balls to spare. Barring birthday boy Rohit Sharma, all MI batters played significantly to get the job done, and they now have four wins and as many defeats in the competition.
Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal notched his maiden IPL hundred to take RR to 212/7. As no RR batter managed to cross 20, it was like a one-man show in the first innings, and the 21-year-old showed composure throughout the innings to produce an all-time classic knock. However, it was not enough for RR to have the last laugh, as they slipped to third on the points table, behind Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sanju Samson lauded Suryakumar Yadav, who struck at 189.66 in his 29-ball 55 to keep MI in the hunt before David’s carnage.
At the timeout, we were thinking that with the way SKY was going, we were thinking of fighting it out and we were almost there but Tim David did something special. (On the dew) It was kinda wet, not that wet, we were expecting it but had the experience to deal with it. The way we've been playing, with the last nine games ending with us winning or coming close, illustrates the high standards at which we've been playing. Jaiswal ended up on the wrong side but I am very happy for him personally.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was in all praise of Tim David after he went ballistic yesterday, remarking that David is the perfect man to replace Kieron Pollard over the years. At the same time, he congratulated Jaiswal for his stupendous knock and mentioned if he keeps going like this, Indian cricket will only get benefited.
Was pleasing to see how we chased down the target. Last game too, we came close and we back ourselves to chase them down. So it was pleasing. Polly's shoes are big to fill, but Tim has got a lot of ability and power. At the back end that helps and is good to have. The changes in the side are difficult, but sometimes you have to play the conditions and make calls based on compositions, so the players need to be prepared for that. Jofra's had a massive injury, with bowlers we knew they need match practice. But his pace was a big positive and we thought SKY's innings like that was around the corner. (On Jaiswal) I watched him last year, he's taken it to the next level. I asked him 'Where did you get the power from'. He said he's been going to the gym, and that's good for him, India, and RR.
Jaiswal, however, kept everything simple while talking about his innings. The talented opener is determined to work hard and wants to keep the momentum going from here onwards.
When I completed my century, I didn't know whether the ball went to the boundary. So I thanked God for everything. That was the highlight. Days like this definitely can happen. I want to focus on the process and work hard, and have the belief. I have been positive and am maintaining a good, fit lifestyle which is helping. The straight drive is my straight drive.
David, the man of the moment, was well aware of the fact that people remember such nights, and he wanted to pull off something similar for some time.
Amazing feeling. For our confidence, seeing how the boys went about it was awesome. It felt like every bowler had to be targeted but the conditions were batting-friendly. I wanted to play an innings like this for a while. In the final over, I tried to get in front and close the angle down, and play good shots. It was good to bat at the end. Every time someone missed the yorker, you felt like you missed out as a batter.