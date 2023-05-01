IPL 2023, MI vs RR | Who said what ft. Tim David, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Was pleasing to see how we chased down the target. Last game too, we came close and we back ourselves to chase them down. So it was pleasing. Polly's shoes are big to fill, but Tim has got a lot of ability and power. At the back end that helps and is good to have. The changes in the side are difficult, but sometimes you have to play the conditions and make calls based on compositions, so the players need to be prepared for that. Jofra's had a massive injury, with bowlers we knew they need match practice. But his pace was a big positive and we thought SKY's innings like that was around the corner. (On Jaiswal) I watched him last year, he's taken it to the next level. I asked him 'Where did you get the power from'. He said he's been going to the gym, and that's good for him, India, and RR.

Rohit Sharma