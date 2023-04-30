IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Tim David’s heroics ensure Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century goes to vain
Tim David's 14-ball blitzkrieg earned Mumbai Indians an improbable win|
BCCI
Mumbai Indians fought the odds on Sunday to defeat high-flying Rajasthan Royals and end a two-match losing streak. The result took them to seventh on the table with eight points while their rivals slipped to third with 10 points, missing out on the opportunity to go top of the standings.
On a historic day for the Indian Premier League celebrating its 1000th encounter, Yashasvi Jaiswal produced one of the best-ever knocks in the tournament to ensure the day is remembered for years to come. The young opener dismantled the opposition's bowling with a brilliant combination of audacious power hitting and splitting gaps like a veteran to end up with 124 runs to his name at a strike rate of 200. The knock was made even more impressive by the fact that none of his teammates managed to cross the 20-run mark as Jaiswal's fellow in-form opener Jos Buttler high-scored with a less-than run-a-ball 18. Riley Meredith bore the brunt of Jaiswal's blows with 51 runs conceded in four overs and it was largely Arshad Khan's three scalps, including the prized possession of the centurion with two balls to spare, that limited the damage to 212/7.
With their task cut out, Mumbai Indians’ chances were further deflated when skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma in an embarrassing manner early on in the innings. Nevertheless, the side recovered to put up 58/1 in the powerplay, their efforts underlined by some elegant stroke making from Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green. Despite Ravichandran Ashwin coming up trumps to dismiss the duo in quick succession with the scoreboard reading 101/3, Suryakumar Yadav roared Mumbai back into the game with a quickfire 55 off 29 deliveries, bringing the equation to 62 required off 26 balls. Some clinical bowling ensued to place the game at a knife edge but Tim David (45*), striking at 321.42, ended up being the difference as he struck three sixes on the trot in the last over bowled by Jason Holder to get his team over the line with three balls and six wickets to spare.
