IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Tim David’s heroics ensure Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century goes to vain

With their task cut out, Mumbai Indians’ chances were further deflated when skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma in an embarrassing manner early on in the innings. Nevertheless, the side recovered to put up 58/1 in the powerplay, their efforts underlined by some elegant stroke making from Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green. Despite Ravichandran Ashwin coming up trumps to dismiss the duo in quick succession with the scoreboard reading 101/3, Suryakumar Yadav roared Mumbai back into the game with a quickfire 55 off 29 deliveries, bringing the equation to 62 required off 26 balls. Some clinical bowling ensued to place the game at a knife edge but Tim David (45*), striking at 321.42, ended up being the difference as he struck three sixes on the trot in the last over bowled by Jason Holder to get his team over the line with three balls and six wickets to spare.