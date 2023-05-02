IPL 2023, GT vs DC | Twitter reacts to Hardik's wry smile after Shami's brilliance leaves DC shattered

Before taking on Gujarat Titans in the Narendra Modi Stadium, Delhi Capitals were already struggling at the bottom of the points table thanks to their forgettable performances in the tournament. The list of worries for the team was stretched further in the match as they were reduced to 23/5 by the opposition inside the first five overs. Mohammed Shami was the man behind the demolition as he deceived batters with the seam movement and picked four wickets. However, it was Hardik Pandya who grabbed the limelight for his reaction after the pacer dismissed Priyam Garg.