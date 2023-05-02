More Options

IPL 2023, GT vs DC | Twitter reacts to Hardik's wry smile after Shami's brilliance leaves DC shattered

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Hardik Pandya was jumping with joy after Shami's bowling brilliance

Mohammed Shami is one of the elite bowlers around the globe and on his day he rips apart opposition batting units with ease. The Indian pacer showcased his abilities once again in the IPL game against Delhi Capitals taking four wickets for 11 runs and ran through the opposition’s top five.

Before taking on Gujarat Titans in the Narendra Modi Stadium, Delhi Capitals were already struggling at the bottom of the points table thanks to their forgettable performances in the tournament. The list of worries for the team was stretched further in the match as they were reduced to 23/5 by the opposition inside the first five overs. Mohammed Shami was the man behind the demolition as he deceived batters with the seam movement and picked four wickets. However, it was Hardik Pandya who grabbed the limelight for his reaction after the pacer dismissed Priyam Garg.

Shami had already dismissed three batters before bowling the last ball of the fifth over and was in full flow. The pacer bowled it full outside off and Priyam Garg attempted a drive at it. However, the young batter missed the line of the ball and edged it to Wriddhiman Saha. Shami was very pleased after taking the four-wicket haul and his captain was equally happy. 

Further, Hardik Pandya was seen having a wry smile and he covered his face with both hands. Twitteratis noticed the expressions of the GT skipper and posted their remarks on social media later. 

That priceless reaction on Pandya's face!

Looks cute isn't it?

Bad day at office for DC!

What a spell from Shami!

Fearless bowler!

That was big fish!

Wooooohhh hooooo!!! Welcome to the real world!

Numbers speak here!

Looks unstoppable

The most selfless!

