IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB | Twitter reacts Kohli and Gambhir turn back clock with intense face-off

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Virat Kohli displayed some aggresive cleberations in the game against LSG

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been involved in a rivalry since their playing days and that enmity seemed to be continued in IPL 2023 as well. LSG’s head coach Gautam Gambhir got angry with Virat Kohli and it culminated into an intense face-off with the Delhites needing to be separated.

Although the fixture between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore was a low-scoring affair, Virat Kohli was the most discussed character from the game. After the game was over, he was seen involved in his second fight of the day with the LSG head coach Gautam Gambhir. After Naveen and Kohli had an altercation on the field, the LSG mentor was seen as very upset and aggressive during the final handshakes after the match. 

Following the handshakes, Kyle Mayers decided to have a chat with Kohli. It appeared to be a conversation about the altercations in the game. While the conversation seemed quite harmless, Gambhir stepped in and pulled his player aside and away from the RCB man. This led to another faceoff between the two as the Delhi duo squared off in the middle of the field in an animated conversation whilst being surrounded by teammates and match officials. 

Eventually, it was another Delhi man in the form of Amit Mishra who stepped in between the two and pushed them away from each other before the situation escalated even further. The Twitteratti took notice of the same but surprisingly found the entire incident quite funny. 

That's not how cricketers behave on field!

Heated scnes at Ekana!

Massive fight!

Big fight as well!

What happened actualy? 

It's not LSG it is V vs G

What is funny?

Hahaha! Nothing to talk about it.

Which sport is this?

