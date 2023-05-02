IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB | Twitter reacts to Lucknow crowd booing star pacer Naveen ul Haq after his altercation with Kohli

With LSG reeling in their chase of 127, Naveen ul Haq came out to bat with the odds stacked against his team and his 13-ball stay was enough to get into an altercation with Kohli. The two exchanged a few words on the pitch before umpires and the batter on the other end, Amit Mishra, intervened to calm things down between the two. Yet, the duo came face to face again in the post-match handshakes and the teammates had to get involved once again to keep things civil on the ground. Later, it all came to a head when Naveen ul Haq was called to the microphone at the post-match presentation ceremony to collect an award on account of excellent figures of 3/30.