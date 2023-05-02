IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB | Who said what ft. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

A contrast of what happened at the Chinnaswamy. We played really well in the first six overs and got a steady start. To have a fifty partnership in the six overs was match-changing. It was a good toss to win and batting first was important... Before we went on the field, we said to the guys it's a match-winning score and we can do it. Felt if we early wickets in the powerplay, especially with KL not being there, it's going to be difficult... That's the best version of Virat, isn't it? To see him pumped up like that. That's when he's at his best. It's really awesome to be a part of it. My job is to keep things calm on the field, which I thought we did really well.

Faf du Plessis